CLUTE
Aside from construction workers putting the final touches outside Brazoswood High School, much of the campus was quiet on the eve of Thanksgiving.
At the high school’s multipurpose field house, however, a wrestler pushed a sled outside Slade Field and the crash of bars and dumbbells rang throughout the weight room. Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne’s “I Don’t Wanna Stop” drowned out the commotion from Brazoswood coach Curtis Roberts Jr. about to be pinned by one of his wrestlers in the mat room.
It was another day at the office for the Brazoswood wrestling program, no matter the holiday.
The team practiced for the final day before Thanksgiving. While the season is already underway, Brazoswood will kick it in gear once December rolls around for a team mixed with seasoned seniors and promising sophomores and freshmen.
Eight sophomores fill the Bucs’ starting lineup, highlighted by last year’s regional qualifiers Aaron Reyna, Aidan Marks and regional alternate Aurelio Ibarra. Mikey Villareal will be a sophomore to watch at 215 pounds. He’ll be looking to follow in the footsteps of other heavyweights before him who have had successful careers at Brazoswood.
“The fact that they have performed so well has me ecstatic,” Roberts said. “I graduated nine seniors from last year, and obviously, you are kind of nervous as a coach when that happens.
“But it is my job to get them ready, so we have kept wrestling after the season and over the summer, and even though they are younger, they are technically sound. The big thing for them is learning from their mistakes and not getting discouraged.”
Seniors, however, lead the team.
Four regional qualifiers return, including Samuel McLeod, Jake Basham, Ronnie Jones and Spencer Kiss. McLeod was state-ranked at 132 pounds last season but will move up to 138. Basham, at 150 pounds, and Jones, at 190, are both state-ranked.
Lady Buc regional qualifiers Savea Cunningham, Lupita Flores and Haley Basham and state qualifier Arianna Bardsley also return. Cunningham is state-ranked at 107 pounds, and Bardsley is ranked at 100.
“We have jumped right into the schedule,” Roberts said. “Arianna Bardsley and Savea have beaten two state-ranked wrestlers, and even in the times where we have not had kids win those matches, we have purposefully structured to see those (state-ranked) kids because if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.
“It’s good from a mental standpoint because the kids know we are early on in the season, and we still have until February when we have to go up against those kids for when it matters most. So they have plenty of time to get better.”
WEIGHT CLASS CHANGES
The UIL changed weight classes this year to encourage kids to wrestle at a natural and healthier weight.
“I think that is a huge step in the right direction for the sport,” Roberts said. “I tell the kids, ‘We want you well-fed, we want you to perform at your high level.’ It helps because it removes the in-between levels that were hard to fill.”
The 170- and 182-pound classes were hard to fill, Roberts said, but removing both and inserting 175 allows kids between 170 and 185 to meet in the middle.
The hardest thing about the lightweight classes is the kids who drop down. Reyna won’t be one of them. The lightweight moved up from 106 to 113 this year.
“He is ready for those good opponents and excited to see what he can do,” Roberts said.
Other classes have changed from 183, 145 and 152 — classes that were also hard to fill — to 138, 144, 150 and 157.
“It is difficult to see where everybody is in their weight classes,” Roberts said. “But don’t be the guy that’s worried about what weight class they need to go; be the guy in the bracket that makes people cut weight.”
MEETS TO WATCH
Brazoswood’s season takes off Dec. 2 and 3 at the Maverick Stampede in Katy. The tournament is a regional preview for Brazoswood because the team will reencounter many of those same wrestlers with a state berth on the line.
“I love that one because when the kids go to regionals, it’s nothing new,” Roberts said. “We stay at the same hotel, same tournament, we wrestle similar people and that way, they won’t have that ‘awe’ feeling.
“And that has been the key to our success at regionals.”
One week later, Brazoswood will compete in the Houston Dual Championship. Brazoswood was 5-1 in dual play last week, went 4-0 at the Turkey Shoot on Monday and won the Cy-Falls Quad meet over the weekend.
“These tournaments so far have done a good job of letting us know where we stand so we can design practice on what we need to work on and give us a chance to apply it very quickly,” Roberts said. “That way, we won’t have to wait until district or regionals when it’s too late to know if we are on the right track.”
Roberts used Basham as an example.
The senior had been struggling early on to find his style, losing to Conroe Oak Ridge’s Dominic De Los Santos-Lopez by a fall in the opening match of the Knights Invitational on Nov. 12. Roberts talked to Basham about wrestling aggressively. The senior won the next four matches of the tournament and has not lost a dual match since.
“He is better when he is on the attack,” Roberts said. “He loves wrestling like that. So when an opponent takes a step back, his confidence skyrockets … and that is a huge mental thing.”
LOOKING AT THE ANALYTICS
Dating back to 2020, Roberts has been tracking his wrestlers’ performance through analytics, which consists of a wrestler’s pins, escape, near fall and takedown rates, among other statistics.
Roberts used the MatBoss App, which provided real-time data points and insights. Since then, Roberts has changed software, but the objective is still the same — taking the time to break down his wrestlers’ scoring by periods.
“I’ll look at how often we escape from bottom, how often we get the first takedown and it helps me figure out what we need to work on from an objective standpoint,” Roberts said. “You can go to a tournament and think, ‘We did a great job getting escapes,’ then you’ll look at the stats; they can show that maybe you didn’t escape as much as you thought.
“It helps looking at the numbers because they don’t lie.”
Once the team competes at the Maverick Stampede, those statistics will start to take shape.
“It helps me cater what we need to work on as far as a conditioning and technique standpoint,” Roberts said.
The numbers also allow Roberts to work differently with each wrestler based on their style. While Basham and Reyna are equally successful on the mat, each has a different style — Basham is aggressive, while Reyna is patient. With the numbers breakdown and Roberts’ understanding of each wrestler’s style, he can address their needs differently yet effectively.
“It allows me to look at their scoring percentages, are they executing on their shot percentages and I can also go back and look at film of their matches,” Roberts said. “But the biggest one is getting the first takedown. I want to see you committing to full shots in the first period and getting that first takedown, and as long as they are working toward that, everything else takes care of itself.
“They are all performing well, and I like what I am seeing so far.”
STAYING HUNGRY
Roberts had three state qualifiers in Trevor Dyson, Jacob-Paul Shank and Bardsley last year. Bardsley — a two-time state qualifier — is the lone returner from that group.
However, there is no lack of motivation for Bardsley to make it to state for a third year.
“I’ve never had to instill that drive in her. She is a rare kid that has had that drive from Day 1,” Roberts said. “She has wanted to prove herself as being a good wrestler. Her freshman year was rough, and in her sophomore year, she qualified for state during COVID. Her record coming into the district was right at .500, and suddenly, she won at district and won at regionals to become a state qualifier. Then everything clicked.”
Bardsley has 27 victories under her belt entering her senior season, including 15 from last year.
“We set goals, and last year it was for her to qualify (for state), and this year it is to qualify and win matches at state,” Roberts said.
Another highly motivated wrestler is Cunningham, who lost her chance for a trip to state last year with an overtime loss in regional. Cunningham won 17 matches last season and is 23-9 overall, including a few wins this year.
“Sometimes that disappointment from last year can either break you or fuel you, and it fueled her,” Roberts said. “The schedule takes care of instilling that in kids because whenever they go out against good opponents and do well, they realize they belong. And once they get into that mindset, they are unstoppable, and a lot of our seniors and sophomores are like that, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
