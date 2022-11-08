PLAYOFF INFORMATION Nov 8, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VOLLEYBALLClass 3A Region 3 quarterfinalsDanbury (19-13) vs. East Bernard (39-7)When: 6 p.m. todayWhere: Van Vleck High SchoolTickets: $5FOOTBALLClass 6A bidistrictBrazoswood (7-3) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0)When: 7 p.m. ThursdayWhere: Alvin ISD Freedom Field, Iowa ColonyClass 5A bidistrictAngleton (8-2) vs. Houston Madison (5-3)When: 7 p.m. ThursdayWhere: Wildcat Stadium, AngletonBrazosport (5-5) vs. Booker T. Washington (10-0)When: 7 p.m. FridayWhere: Hopper Field, FreeportClass 4A bidistrictColumbia (5-5) vs. Silsbee (10-0)When: 7:30 p.m. FridayWhere: Bulldogs Stadium, La PorteTickets: $7. 