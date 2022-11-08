VOLLEYBALL

Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinals

Danbury (19-13) vs. East Bernard (39-7)

When: 6 p.m. today

Where: Van Vleck High School

Tickets: $5

FOOTBALL

Class 6A bidistrict

Brazoswood (7-3) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Alvin ISD Freedom Field, Iowa Colony

Class 5A bidistrict

Angleton (8-2) vs. Houston Madison (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Wildcat Stadium, Angleton

Brazosport (5-5) vs. Booker T. Washington (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Hopper Field, Freeport

Class 4A bidistrict

Columbia (5-5) vs. Silsbee (10-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldogs Stadium, La Porte

Tickets: $7. Purchase at lpisdathletics.com/sports/2022/8/15/TICKETS.aspx

TAPPS Class 1A bidistrict

Brazosport Christian (6-3) vs. Hill County Christian (3-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Brazosport Christian School, Lake Jackson

