Another good batch of softball players became The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County first-team representatives.
Some of these players are ready to start a new chapter as they begin pursuing their college careers.
Making the team position by position were Columbia pitcher Braylynn Henderson; Brazoswood catcher Haley Hughes; Sweeny first baseman Alyssa Boozy; Brazosport second baseman Jazelyn Peoples; Brazosport third baseman Cristina Zuniga; Columbia shortstop Madison Hornback; Brazoswood outfielders Taylor Meier and Taylor Tracy; and Danbury outfielder Taylor Henken.
HENDERSON
One of the seniors playing in their final season is Henderson, who spent four seasons on varsity.
“I was proud of all my teammates because we worked hard this year, and this year was different because it was the farthest we had gotten in the playoffs,” Henderson said. “I never thought we’d beat Boerne and get to round five. It was crazy.”
Henderson had many glorious moments, including some crazy bus rides, especially this year.
“With every bus ride to the playoffs, we would blast our music and sing along with a bunch of 2000 music to get hyped up,” she said. “But some of us would take a nap, but for the most part, we would sing certain songs because we are superstitious.”
Henderson is off to Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant.
BOOZY
Boozy turns head as a freshman with her booming shots over the fence. She continued that for four varsity seasons for Sweeny.
“It was an amazing season because everybody seemed to pull together at the right time,” Boozy said. “We got second in state. It was just fun.”
She enjoyed her brief stay in Austin.
“Playing at the UT field was such a rush for us. It was just exciting playing in front of all those fans because we could feel the energy and the passion behind that,” she said.
Boozy will play down the road at Blinn College.
HORNBACK
Hornback also had quite an impact on the Lady ’Neck roster as a four-year varsity player. Although she had accomplished a lot coming into her final year, the finish to the season was the icing on the cake.
“I’d say it was a very good year because we accomplished a lot of things as a team,” Hornback said. “Out of our four years here, I felt this was the best as a team. Making this far was crazy, and I thought we did some amazing things this year. Personally, I felt like I produced better numbers this season and being a senior, I just felt like I needed to do better than before.”
She will attend McLennan College next year.
MEIER
A speedy outfielder in her own right, Meier made plenty of plays for Brazoswood in her final season with a .946 fielding percentage. She batted .403 with 48 hits, 46 runs scored and stole 29-of-30 bases.
“My favorite part of this season was playing with this team, and there was just something special about each one of my teammates,” Meier said. “I made many good plays this past season and trusted myself.”
She is off to McLennan College to continue playing softball.
TRACY
Another Lady Buc outfielder, Tracy, batted .416 with 37 hits, 16 RBIs, 29 scored runs and stole 26-of-27 bases.
“I liked growing with our team, and it was fun playing with Peyton (Tanner),” Tracy said. “I thought I did a pretty good job getting on this season while I was batting to make things happen. It was a fun three-year career on varsity, and I enjoyed the coaches because they relied on me for my speed.”
Tracy will study communications at Texas A&M.
HENKEN
Danbury’s Henken enjoyed her four-year career on varsity, experiencing quite a few different things.
“There were a lot of ups and downs because we went to state as a freshman, and I was playing second as a freshman out of position,” Henken said. “We also got hit by COVID, and that year, we lost a very talented group of seniors. So after that, we came back to play with a whole new rebuilt team last year. This year we had another great year.”
Henken batted .443, scored 60 runs in the leadoff spot and stole 37 bases.
“I was 14 years old as a freshman playing with veterans on the team, and they were just on a whole different level,” she said. “I learned great leadership skills from them and playing with underclassmen because they made me laugh a lot.”
She also enjoyed playing with her younger sibling Savana Henken.
Taylor will play summer ball with Blaze out of Katy before departing to Mary Hardin-Baylor to continue her softball career.
HUGHES
Hughes, a junior, put up good numbers as Brazoswood’s catcher (. 538 batting, 35 hits, 23 RBIs, 15 runs, .723 slugging percentage, on-base .571).
Another junior, Peoples, also had a good season (.512 batting, 43 hits, 30 runs, 26 RBIs, 15 doubles, .833 slugging percentage, .549 on-base).
Zuniga, a senior, had a solid final season for the Lady Ships (.516 batting, 91 at-bats, 47 hits, 32 runs, 25 RBIs, 15 doubles, 4 HR, .879 slugging percentage, .569 on-base).
Second team: Pitcher, Danbury’s Jenna Penn; catcher, Sweeny’s Karli Glaze; first base, Angleton’s Rylee Church; second base, Sweeny’s Brianna Strother; third base, Danbury’s Brynlee Auer; shortstop, Sweeny’s Ma’rya Quarles; outfielder, Columbia’s Alyssa Lewis and Cameron Creswell; and designated player, Danbury’s Haley Matheson.
Honorable mention: Brazoswood’s Cristyna Del Hierro, Raelyn Kinard, Bella Owens and Izzy Charles; Angleton’s Trysten Liesman, Ary Cruz, Cailyn Brown and Gabby Scott; Brazosport’s Miyah Lopez, Emily Dohle, Kindra Lopez and Breanna Brege; Columbia’s Mariah Velazquez, Ally Phillips, Chandi Johnson and Briana Yanez; Sweeny’s Cierra Turner, Berlynn Mclaren, TriNytie Clark and Erin Shutts; and Danbury’s Grace Bracken, Riley Jamison and Savana Henken.
