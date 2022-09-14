LAKE JACKSON
Brazosport Christian’s 2022 season has not gotten off to the start the Eagles were hoping to have.
They are winless heading into Week 4 and have been outscored 106-41 in their first two games.
However, TAPPS District 5-1A begins Friday and is an opportunity for a clean slate. Especially considering the opponent.
BCS hosts Grace Christian (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday behind Brazosport Christian School.
BCS has dropped 10 of their last 11 games, but the one win came against GCA.
A 46-39 season-finale win in 2021 looks to keep confidence high for the Eagles.
In that game, Judah Newby accounted for 249 yards and six touchdowns, scoring 36 of the team’s 46 points.
Brazosport Christian dropped its first two games of 2022, with a 61-33 loss to Fort Bend Chargers Homeschool in Week 1 and a 55-8 loss to Logos Prep Academy last week.
Although BCS is off to an 0-2 start, Eagles head coach Ricky Austin isn’t worried and aims his focus toward district play.
“We’re 0-0,” he said. “As far as we speak, those games were the dress rehearsals again to figure out what is going on and what we can do well,” he said.
After a 10-man team, they have nearly doubled to 19 roster spots in Ricky Austin’s first year as head coach.
“The team is growing; we’re getting used to each other,” he said. “Chemistry is getting there, and we can do what everybody can do well.”
Sophomore quarterback Luke Coburn returns as the starter after getting his feet wet in 2021. He has stepped into that quarterback role nicely and has been a smooth transition, Austin said.
Senior running back and linebacker Judah Newby and Seth Anderson headline the group, and Austin said they do the right things seniors do.
“His (Newby’s) spirit and his way around the locker room. He’s always in a good mood. He’s always looking to sharpen this craft a little bit better,” Austin said. “He’s always trying to find ways to get better, faster, stronger and always improve morale. That’s his biggest feature.”
Junior running backs and linebackers Elijah Burris and Ethan Nelson have fulfilled their roles as speed players on the outside after missing time in 2021 with injuries.
Grace Christian is coming off a 50-0 loss to Covenant Christian.
Despite BCS’ success against its next opponent, Austin isn’t taking the win for granted.
Austin wants to lean on consistency from his group to walk out of Friday with their first win in 2022.
“I told the boys yesterday, don’t take this game for granted,” he said. “We beat those guys last year, so they will come in with heavy momentum and heavy motivation. We got this close to them; let’s go to their houses for the victory. So I’m gonna ensure our boys are ready to set the tone at kickoff.”
