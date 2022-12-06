BOYS BASKETBALL
Four local schools wrapped up play in the 16th annual Leroy Miksch Tournament on Saturday at Needville High School.
South Houston won the tournament, with Fort Bend Austin the runner-up.
The tournament MVP was South Houston’s Jordan Buckner.
Columbia went 1-4 in the tournament, with the team’s 51-46 win against Caney Creek its lone victory. The Roughnecks lost to Fort Bend Kempner, 66-44, Spring Woods, 75-31, and Sam Rayburn, 55-54.
Guards Hamza Johnson and Trevon Lewis led the Roughnecks in scoring throughout the tournament, averaging double figures in all four games.
Johnson finished with a team-high 12 points in the win over Caney Creek, followed by 11 from Lewis and 10 from Jordan Hall.
Forward Cameron Page played well under the basket, averaging more than eight rebounds per game, including seven in the win against Caney Creek. Guards Jamarcus Higgins and Mudassir Abdullah competed on both ends of the floor, averaging over two steals per game.
The ’Necks will host Van Vleck for a non-district game today.
Brazoswood went 2-2 in the tournament, earning wins against Bay City, 57-35, and Angleton Christian, 45-42. The Bucs lost 83-56 to Fort Bend Austin and 71-67 to Baytown Lee.
In the win against Bay City, Derek DeLong led the way with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Colton Naquin with 15 points on 6-of-14 from the floor. Caleb Jefferson added seven, and Jose Trevino contributed six.
DeLong also led the Bucs in the win against the Warriors with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jefferson contributed 10 points, five boards and three assists, and Naquin had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists.
For Angleton Christian, Atavion Sullivan scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds for a double-double performance.
Jacob Soria followed with 12 points and five boards.
Brazoswood’s 33-24 fourth-quarter advantage was not enough to beat Baytown Lee. Naquin led the Bucs with 22 points, followed by DeLong with 18 and Cameron Rodriguez with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Bucs will host Deer Park today.
ACS finished 1-4 in the tournament, beating Kinkaid, 41-40, and taking losses to Brazoswood, tournament host Needville, 54-35, and Brookshire Royal, 60-55.
In the loss to Needville, Sullivan finished with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting, eight rebounds and two assists. Soria scored 15 points and recorded four boards.
Against the Falcons, the Warriors were led by Sullivan’s 18 points.
Soria finished with 14, and Kaleb Miranda had eight. Sullivan and Soria each grabbed seven boards, and Soria recorded four steals.
The Warriors will compete in a tournament this weekend.
Sweeny went 0-4 at Needville.
In a 54-44 loss to Sam Rayburn, Kendrick Hernandez scored 14 points, followed by 13 from Clinton Varner and 10 from Jalyn Anderson. Sloan Novak grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, followed by Varner with nine.
The Bulldogs fell to the Blackcats, 50-40, paced by Hernandez with 14 points. Lewis scored 10 points and grabbed eight boards, and Novak finished with nine rebounds.
Hernandez scored a team-high 15 points in a 44-35 loss to Caney Creek. Lewis grabbed nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs (3-6) will host Calhoun today.
Iowa Colony ranked in 4A: Iowa Colony lost its first game of the season last weekend, but the Pioneers started the new week state-ranked.
The Pioneers (8-1) are ranked 13th in Class 4A play after competing in the Barber’s Hill Tournament. Iowa Colony finished 3-1, including wins in the final two games against North Shore and Deer Park.
The Pioneers will compete this weekend in the Brookshire Royal Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady ’Necks go 2-3 at Tidehaven Tournament
Columbia went 2-3 over the weekend at the Tidehaven Invitational Tournament.
The Lady ’Necks beat Brazosport, 53-42, and Calhoun, 40-20. Columbia’s losses included Tidehaven, Van Vleck and Wharton.
Natalie Sharpe and Alyssa Lewis each earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
The Lady ’Necks will play today at Edna.
The Lady Exporters went 0-5 in the Tidehaven tourney.
Deja El-Amin scored 17 points in a 69-36 loss to host Tidehaven and 20 against Wharton. Amaya Waddy added 16 points in the game.
Both scored seven points in a loss to Calhoun, and El-Amin contributed 19 points in the 53-42 loss to the Lady ’Necks. Waddy finished with 17 points and El-Amin with 16 in a 44-43 loss to Van Vleck.
The Lady Ships will play today at Boling.
Britton, King lead Lady Dogs: Sweeny fell, 47-46, to Brookshire Royal in a non-district game Friday.
Alecia King paced the team with 12 points, and Kay’ana Britton finished with 11. Alyssa Fitts added six.
The Lady Dogs will play today at Calhoun.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.