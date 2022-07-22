Felix Phillips could jump out of the gym to ensure his team was on top every time.
That’s how athletic he was, and now he will be posthumously inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame. Phillips died May 10, 2019.
With a noon luncheon Saturday at the Marriott Hobby Airport in Houston, Phillips will be one of 10 locals to get inducted.
Phillips played on the Charlie Brown basketball team for three years and helped the West Columbia school win the 1952 PVIL 1A state championship basketball title.
Phillips was also part of a championship track team that won a state title.
After serving three years in the Army, Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University and a master’s degree from Prairie View University. He then entered into education and a career in ministry.
Phillips taught math and physical education at Weaver N. Johnson Seminary in Houston for 30 years.
In 1973, Phillips started preaching, with his ministry starting in 1978 at the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
During his time as a minister, Phillips was ordained an Itinerant Deacon in 1980 by Bishop Henry Murph and Itinerant Elder in 1982 by Bishop Adams.
He served for 12 congregations.
The PVICLA Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame honors competitors from Black high schools in Texas during segregation.
Officially called the Texas Interscholastic League of Colored Schools, it came under the authority of Prairie View A&M College, which eventually led to being called Prairie View Interscholastic League or the Negro League in the Black community, a history of the organization states.
