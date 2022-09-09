ANGLETON — Jeff and Trish Thompson brought awareness of cowboy mounted shooting to Brazoria County. They are witnessing interest in the sport blossom in their second year organizing various competitions.
The South Texas Gunslingers will be hosting the Texas State Championship for the first time in its short history and the Showdown Shootout for the second straight year Saturday and Sunday inside the J.G. “Jack” Phillips Arena at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton.
“It’s incredibly exciting to watch and compete in,” said South Texas Gunslingers President Jeff Thompson in a press release. “It’s very family-friendly, and people love to see how these horses and riders work together to get through the patterns as fast and accurately as they can.”
The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association is one of the fastest-growing equestrian sports in the nation. Riders compete based on the fastest timed event using a pair of .45 caliber revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of blank ammunition. Live ammunition is not used.
Riders are scored on time and accuracy with a five-second penalty attached to a rider’s final time for each missed balloon or for dropping a gun. A typical pattern can be run in 15 to 35 seconds.
The South Texas Gunslingers introduced the sport to the area last year at the fairgrounds and hosted the inaugural Showdown Shootout last fall to strengthen its reach of riders.
One year later, that reach is evident as Trish Thompson said there is an expectation to have about 40 competitors this year, nearly double the inaugural shootout, which had 27 participants.
“It’s a huge honor for a club as new as ours to be asked to host the state championship,” Trish Thompson said in an email. “The organizers said they were very impressed with last year’s STG Showdown and want to continue to grow the sport in South Texas.”
The action starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with the main match, sponsor shootout and rifle and shotgun events.
All levels of cowboy and cowgirl mounted shooters and wranglers, 12 years and younger, can compete in the main match.
Sponsors will be invited to test their speed and marksmanship on foot. They will run across a start line, shoot five targets with a revolver and then with a rifle or shotgun before crossing the finish line, the release states. The winner will be crowned the Sponsor Shootout Champion.
Following those events will be a chicken poop bingo and live entertainment by Ken Brothers at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, a cowboy church service will be offered at 9:30 a.m., followed by the final round of shooting and the Showdown Shootout — a winner-takes-all final competition for all qualifying shooters.
Admission is free. Call or text 979-308-9511 for information, or follow the South Texas Gunslingers on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.