ROSENBERG — In what looked like a shootout quickly turned in Angleton’s favor as the 12-year-old All-Stars beat Brazoria, 20-7 Friday in the opener of the District 36 12U tournament at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex.
Angleton scored in every inning except the third. The team recorded 42 at-batts and produced 16 hits in six innings of play.
The visitors took a quick 5-0 lead in the first on three hits and an error.
A chopper by leadoff hitter Brentlee Hall got him to first base, followed by a shot from Kolt Oakes thaat drove in Hall for a 1-0 lead. Ian Perez singled to left field to plates Oakes. The next three runs scored on passed balls or wild pitches.
The Angleton seemed in control after adding a pair of two-out runs in the top of the second. Oakes got his second hit to keep the frame alive and Perez doubled to right field. Another single this one by Jordan Lloyd (3-of-4, walk, RBI) plated the second run of the inning, 7-0.
Brazoria didn’t make the trip just to be left out as the team scored five runs in the bottom of the second frame.
Jaxson Martin started the rally when Angleton’s first baseman dropped a regular routine throw. Noah Flores singled to put runners on first and second. Another error on the first baseman loaded up the bases.
Josh Flores was plunked to drive in the team's first run. An infield hit up the middle by Weston Stewart plated another run to make it 7-2. Brazoria loaded the bases five consecutive times, producing two more runs to close the deficit to 7-4. The final run was brought in by Taylor French (2-for-4, RBI) after his single to right field.
With two outs and a runner at third base in the bottom of the third, Flores hit a slow roller to the second baseman and beat out the throw to first to score a run and make it a 7-6 game.
Angleton sent 10 batters to the plate as part of a five-run fourth inning to extend the lead to 12-6.
Oakes (4-for-4, two RBIs) started the scoring with Caedon Perez at second base. Oakes smashed a pitch off the shortstop’s glove, scoring Perez. Ian Perez (4-for-4, walk, five RBIs) singled to right field to plate Oakes. Perez eventually stole three bases to score another run to make it 10-6.
Lloyd doubled and eventually scored throwing error by the Brazoria catcher, and the final run also scored on another throwing miscue.
Angleton tallied two runs in the fifth and ended the night with a six-run frame in the sixth.
A big shot was by Perez drove in two of those six runs.
The win places Angleton in the winner's bracket. The team will face Rosenberg today. Brazoria drops into an elimination contest Sunday versus Lamar. Brazoswood and Danbury play today.
