ANGLETON
The separation between the top five teams in District 10-5A, D-I is razor thin.
Although Angleton holds the top spot, there is still a scenario that one more loss knocks them out of playoff contention.
A pair of top 20 teams in 5A, DI will collide when Angleton (5-1, 6-2) travels to play Magnolia West (4-2, 6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium in Magnolia.
The Wildcats are looking for their first district championship since 2017 but are far from the lone contender.
The race is a logjam, with Angleton, Manvel and Fulshear tied at 5-1. The Wildcats’ head-to-head wins over both give them the edge for playoff seedings.
Behind them are Magnolia West and Foster at 4-2.
“We know that we got to play because it could be for a district championship, but it could also be for a playoff spot because there are scenarios in there that if they play out, you can have a five-way tie for first place in our district,” Angleton coach Jason Brittain said. “So somebody can be a district champion and not make the playoffs.”
Tiebreakers do not decide a district champion, only playoff seedings, so Brittain knows what Friday’s game means for the season and his program.
“If you have got five teams with only two losses in the district, you got five teams that are district champs and then when it comes to the playoff spots and the seeding, that would go into your point system and all that,” he said. “There’s no lack of motivation for them. When they turn the film on, they know the quality of the opponent we are facing.”
The Wildcats are winners of their last four games.
The offense has rejuvenated with junior quarterback Adrian Ewells returning by leading the team to score 35 points or more in three of those last four wins.
Kariyen Boniaby Goins is reaching his potential at wide receiver, leading the team with 27 receptions, 454 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
However, he is far from the lone threat.
He has gotten help from others, notably senior Aaron Grear, sophomore Talon Moten and freshman Bryce Duron.
Brittain knew there would be a transition period for Duron, moving from eighth-grade football to varsity.
“Each week, you just see him getting more comfortable with it,” Brittain said.
Duron was more than comfortable in the Wildcats’ 35-21 win over Friendswood last week, catching his first two touchdowns of his varsity career.
Meanwhile, Moten found the end zone on a 39-yard screen pass, where he made one player miss and used his speed to score his second touchdown of the season.
“With those guys just getting those game reps, and as soon as they start making plays like that, you see their confidence level shoot up,” Brittain said. “When you’ve got the types of receivers that we have, it’s just great for game plan and for scheming for our quarterback.”
Senior running back Deseahn Thomas had already dazzled against a Magnolia team when he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-37 win over Magnolia on Sept. 23.
He has aided an offense that averages 28.8 points per game and tied for second in the district with 10 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Wildcats have suffocated opposing offenses, giving up seven total points in the first half in the past two games.
The team’s defensive line has played a role in Angleton’s success.
Brittain emphasized having athletic players along the defensive line that can quickly change direction.
“We are keeping them moving and doing different things so they can create havoc for other offenses, and these last few weeks, they have definitely done that,” he said.
The unit has collected 19 sacks, six coming from senior defensive lineman Khai McGhee. He and Jaden Allison have combined for 11 quarterback takedowns.
“He’s (McGhee) very explosive off the ball; he’s really quick. He plays with great leverage, so that’s why you see him with so much penetration because he has that get-off, and he plays with a low center of gravity,” Brittain said.
The pass rush has helped a talented secondary be opportunistic with nine interceptions — none more than sophomore Ryland Brown snagging three.
The pressure is forcing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball sooner, distrupting timing and creating overthrows and tipped passes, Brittain said.
Magnolia West’s two losses this season have come against teams Angleton has beaten.
The Mustangs had attrition at running back in its loss to Manvel, rotating between its third and fourth-string running backs toward the back end of the game.
Similar to Angleton’s 44-40 win over Fulshear, Magnolia West also played the Chargers down to the wire, but being shut out in the fourth quarter hampered the Mustangs in a 23-20 loss on Oct. 14.
The Mustangs are coming off a 51-12 win over Terry, getting out to a 38-0 halftime lead and five combined touchdown passes between two quarterbacks.
After a competition at the beginning of the season between Ryan Ojeda and Beau Chumley, the Mustangs settled on Ojeda as the signal caller.
Each has had their fair share of opportunities during the season, but when the game is on the line in late situations, expect Ojeda to run the offense.
“I think that over the course of their first six, seven games, they used both, but those last couple games, No. 12 (Ojeda) was in there,” Brittain said. “He has produced a little more points, things like that. So they’ve started to ride him a little bit more.”
Although Ojeda runs more, the two quarterbacks have similar traits, and the offensive scheme does not change when either enters.
Ojeda is completing 56 percent of his passes with 801 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air and 270 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Chumley is the less accurate passer at 44 percent but has eight passing touchdowns.
Brittain praises the Mustangs’ offensive skill players for their ability to create space.
Junior running back Terry Daniels leads the Mustangs’ rushing attack with 615 yards and six touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Gus Jordan (459 yards) and senior Colton Adcox (323) headline the receiving corps.
“We’re going to have to be ready for a physical football game, and we’re gonna have to find ways when they throw the ball to get that quarterback off the spot, throw their timing off a little bit with the receivers,” Brittain said.
The Mustangs are headlined by their defensive line, with all four linemen having double-digit tackles for loss.
“Their four down linemen are all big, strong guys, both their linebackers tackle anything that moves and they got two safeties that are big, strong kids,” Brittain said. “They can tackle as well, and so we are going to have to be able to be multiple to keep them guessing.”
