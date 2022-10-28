The Brazosport Christian Eagles have a chance to clinch a postseason berth under first-year head coach Ricky Austin. The Eagles will look to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2017 with a win today against Living Stones Christian.
Sweeny and Danbury will hit the road, and Iowa Colony’s chances for a playoff spot hinge on getting wins in the Pioneers’ final two games, beginning today against Bay City.
Brazoswood and Columbia are on a bye in Week 10.
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN (4-1, 4-3) AT LIVING STONES CHRISTIAN (3-2, 3-3)
The Eagles sit second in the TAPPS District 5-1A standings following their 66-22 win last week over Divine Savior Academy.
While BCS has playmaker Elijah Burris — who accounted for nine touchdowns, six passing, last week, the Lions have their dynamic player.
Quarterback Landon Blagg has passed for 1,072 yards and thrown 22 touchdowns with three interceptions this season. Blagg is also dangerous on the ground, with 579 yards on 28 carries and eight scores. He accounts for 30 of the Lions’ 32 total offensive touchdowns.
Receiver Gavin Bickhman leads the team with 12 receptions for 355 yards, averaging 29.6 yards per catch and five touchdowns.
Living Stones sits fifth in the standings.
BAY CITY (2-2, 5-3) AT IOWA COLONY (1-3, 2-6)
The Pioneers need two wins and a Navasota loss today against Brazosport to make it to the playoffs in their inaugural season.
They face a tough Blackcat defense, which is allowing an average of 13 points per game, including a 58-0 win over Needville last week — the team’s third shutout this season.
Carlon Jones leads the Bay City defense with 70 tackles and team highs in tackles for a loss with 21 and sacks with 11 of the team’s 25 on the season. Senior Ayden Smith leads the Blackcats with 80 stops and has seven tackles for a loss.
The Pioneers are coming off a 62-17 defeat to District 12-4A, D-I leader El Campo last week. Iowa Colony was limited to 209 yards of offense in the loss.
SWEENY (0-4, 1-7) AT SEALY (2-2, 4-4)
The Bulldogs come in losing five straight and facing a Tigers team averaging 31.2 points per game on offense.
Sweeny’s defense will go up against Sealy quarterback Dvonne Hmielewski, who is 119-of-176 passing for 1,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. While he doesn’t run much, Hmielewski leads the team on the ground with 551 yards on 137 carries and three scores.
DANBURY (0-5, 1-8) AT BRAZOS (2-2, 6-2)
The Cougars are a high-powered offense, averaging 39.5 points per game coming into their home tilt against Danbury. Brazos is coming off a bye; its last game was a 33-13 loss to Tidehaven.
Danbury lost to the Tigers 35-0 last week. The Panthers are riding an eight-game losing skid as they enter their regular-season finale.
