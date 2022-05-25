Twenty-five years ago, Sweeny junior high track coach Marty Van Dyke stood as the anchor for the Howard Payne University 400-meter relay team, ready to take the baton and make history.
In 1997, the team of Wilmer Ray, JJ Davis, Sedrick Matlock and Van Dyke broke the then-stadium record at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 40.43 seconds to win the NCAA Division III National title.
Today, that record is the third-best mark in D-III and still a school record at Howard Payne. On May 14, the foursome was inducted into the Howard Payne Sports Hall of Fame.
“It was great. It was awesome because it had been 23 years since I’d been back there,” Van Dyke said. “We had not seen each other for 20 years, and we got together that Friday and went out to dinner and just shared stories. Our coach came in from Louisiana on that Saturday for the induction, and he gave the speech and inducted us. It was pretty special because just the time between us seeing each other was pretty heartwarming.”
A boys coordinator at Sweeny Junior High, Van Dyke, a Tidehaven native, was a sophomore at Howard Payne when he was a member of that record-breaking quartet.
During his time at Howard Payne, Van Dyke was a 13-time national qualifier, eight-time All-American and a third-place finisher in the indoor championships as a member of the 400-meter relay team.
He also ran in 1996 as a freshman, but Howard Payne at that point was an NAIA program. Today, it is a Division III school.
“It’s funny because Wilmer Ray was from Groesbeck, Sedrick Matlock was from Mart, JJ Davis and myself were from Tidehaven,” Van Dyke said. “We were all from small 3A and 2A schools, but we ran against bigger schools and beat them.”
There was another interesting fact about the national championship team, which was a surprise to Van Dyke.
“We were the first team to win a national championship in Howard Payne’s history,” he said. “But this college had been around for more than 100 years, and it had never won any kind of national championship. We knew that going in, and we thought we could accomplish that, but we didn’t know.
“It was pretty special when we got the call about the Hall of Fame. We stayed up late and reminisced for two nights, but it hit me on the drive home because life took us to different places. Hopefully, the next time we see each other, it won’t be at a funeral.”
With a ring and plaque to go with the induction, Van Dyke fondly remembers the day of the race in 1997.
“On the morning of that run, we got up, and it was like a business-like approach,” Van Dyke said. “We went down to eat breakfast, and I don’t think we told each other good morning that day because we were so focused. I remember the coach taking a picture of us before we got into the van that morning which I still have. We got in the van, and we didn’t speak a word because back in those days, we had Walkmans with batteries and cassettes with music. We got dropped off by the coach and were in the bubble where we warmed up, and I remember our coach giving us a high five-wishing us luck, yet until that point, we had not spoken a word to each other.”
Van Dyke remembered the gun going off and saw Wilmer Ray beat the stagger off Lane 4 and a runner in Lane 5 by 10 meters, he said.
“I heard the announcer say that Howard Payne was in first. JJ got the stick, and he was in the lead,” Van Dyke said. “Then to Cedric, who was ahead by 5 meters, and if we continued having good exchanges, I knew we were going to win it. All I did was maintain the lead all the way home.”
Van Dyke also played football at Howard Payne and holds the school record in the 40-yard dash in 4.33.
“I remember that the (New York) Giants and (Miami) Dolphins timed me that day,” he said. “I got all amped up and ran well on grass when I heard they would be there for senior day.
“I remember them showing me the time, and they told me that it was the fastest they had ever seen at that time on grass. I didn’t even think about the NFL because I didn’t weigh more than 135 pounds in college, so I knew that I probably didn’t have much chance at the next level.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.