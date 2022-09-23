FREEPORT
The Brazosport Exporters managed to put seven on the board Friday night, but it was the number of punts.
Frustration built in the stadium, including on the field, where there were scuffles and penalty flags periodically as the Ships and visiting Bay City struggled on offense.
The Blackcats recorded the game’s lone score and left Hopper Field with a 7-0 win in the teams’ District 12-4A, D-I opener
“It’s a tough game, this is district football man, that’s just the way it is,” Brazosport head coach Mark Kanipes said.
The Exporters (0-1, 2-3) came into the game having shown a potent offense, averaging 26.7 points per game. But seven of its nine drives ended with the punt team on the field, with an interception and turnover on downs on their final drive ending the others.
Senior running back Xavier Butler, who came in averaging more than 150 yards per game, ended the first 24 minutes with zero yards on 11 carries.
He would collect fewer than 20 in the second half to mark his lowest output of the season.
Despite its inability to generate much offense, the Exporters had a chance to tie the game with less than five minutes left when they put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive.
Randon Fontenette completed four of his seven passes in the game on the drive, connecting with junior wide receiver Toric Goins twice, and Butler and senior wide receiver Michael Edwards once each.
With a first and 10 at the Blackcats 12-yard line. A run by Butler and two carries by Fontenette managed just two yards to set up a fourth and 8. Kanipes called a timeout and called a play to get his star player a chance to make the play.
Fontenette backed up and had Butler streaking out of the backfield, beating his defender.
The pass floated and bounced off of Butler’s face mask out of his hands.
“It was just a throwback play to the back — everybody went one way, the tailback wheeled out of the backfield and he was wide open,” Kanipes said. “It just didn’t fall our way, but it was a good call, good execution. We just gotta come up with it.”
Bay City’s lone scoring drive came off their best starting field position of the night at the Exporters’ 36-yard line.
The Blackcats went to a gadget play, sending senior wide receiver David Perez on an end around.
Perez stopped and threw back to sophomore quarterback Alex Extrada for a first down. Two plays later, Estrada stuck the ball into junior wide receiver Paris Fox’s stomach, and Fox followed two lead blocks into the end zone.
The first quarter as a whole flew by as teams combined for just 21 plays, and each team had only three drives in the second, all ending with punts.
Running lanes were sparse and Fontenette did not receive enough time in the pocket to let passing plays develop, forcing him to scramble. The Exporters’ offense had 64 total first-half yards, all from their quarterback.
“We got to go back to work on offense and make sure that we get everything going,” he said.
Fontenette led the team in rushing with 51 yards on 11 carries.
Penalties did not help the Exporters either. Brazosport had multiple first-down plays called back because of them.
“We had a couple of big holding calls that hurt us, set us back and we had a couple of big plays and we shot ourselves in the foot with some offside calls,” Kanipes said.
Defensively, the Exporters were tenacious in the trenches, limiting successful runs inside the tackles. Senior defensive lineman Eric Roel collected two tackles for loss, both on running plays.
The Blackcats finished with 54 yards rushing on 20 tries, the majority of those being designed off-tackle runs or scrambles. Junior linebacker Kaiden Shoemake headlined the defense, collecting three tackles for loss and a sack.
“Shoemake had a great game,” Kanipes said. “He played well and he seemed like he was all over the field.”
Estrada finished with 40 passing yards on seven completions, an area Kanipes was complimentary of his defense.
“The secondary did a very good job of covering because they have been throwing the ball downfield and we did a good job of not giving up the play,” he said.
Estrada came into the game averaging 149.3 yards per game but did not have a pass longer than 15 yards thrown.
Running back Andrews came into the game averaging 12.2 yards per carry on the season, to go with 440 yards and five touchdowns, but the Ships stifled him all night.
The sophomore back had eight carries for 3 yards.
Fontenette finished the game as the leading rusher, going for 102 yards on 21 carries.
“We just got to get healthy and got to play, that’s the bottom line,” Kanipes said.
The Exporters return to the field at 7 p.m. Friday at Needville in another district contest.
