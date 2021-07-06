Lyndi Savage
Lyndi Savage shows off the 34.4-pound crevalle jack she caught on the first day of the 74th annual Fishin' Fiesta. The jack broke a 52-year record.

FREEPORT — Just one record fell during the 74th annual Lions Club Fishin’ Fiesta, but it was a long one.

Angleton native Lyndi Savage’s 34.4-pound crevalle jack snapped a record that had stood for more than a half-century.

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160.

