FOOTBALL
Bellville’s 21-point fourth quarter ruined any plans of a Columbia comeback in Friday’s 35-21 District 10-4A, D-II loss to the Brahmas at Griggs Field.
The Roughnecks (0-2, 2-4) trailed 14-7 at the half but tied the game in the third before Bellville (2-0, 6-0) outscored Columbia 21-7 in the fourth quarter.
Columbia quarterback Tate Thrasher finished 4-of-17 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown, and Trevon Lewis led the ’Necks on the ground with 92 yards on nine carries and a score.
Naqualyn Grice had 29 yards on four carries, and Jaheim Campbell had 43 yards on seven carries.
Bellville accumulated 303 rushing yards and five scores. Sam Hranicky led the way with 127 yards on 24 carries, and DD Murray finished with eight carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Corrian Hood scored twice, and Tanner Knode had a rushing touchdown.
The Roughnecks will travel this week to Wharton.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Bucs win Nike South
The Brazoswood Bucs won another meet on the season after taking first place Saturday in the Nike South Cross-Country Invitational at the Bear Branch Sportsfields in The Woodlands.
Brazoswood scored 124 points. Cedar Park followed with 168, Lake Creek had 174, Clear Lake had 197 and St. John’s Houston rounded out the top five with 216.
Charles Patton led the Bucs with a seventh-place time of 16:04.7, followed by Diego Moya in 16:06.6. Trevor Kuhlman placed 26th in 16:32.2, and Giovani Diaz rounded out the top 30 times after crossing the finish line in 16:34.4 for a 29th-place finish.
Also scoring for Brazoswood were Trace Whitley (64th, 17:03.5) and Masson McFeeters (66th, 17:05.4).
The Bucs’ junior varsity runners represented Brazoswood’s second varsity team.
Jack Davies led the team in 17:28.9, followed by Trenton Whitley in 17:39.2. Also running for the Bucs were Tanner Mitchell (18:10.8), Brayden Smith (18:42.4), Eric Garrison (19:15.4) and Brandon Woodsantos (19:43.0).
The Lady Bucs placed 28th in the meet with 664 points. Flower Mound won the girls meet with 162 points, followed by Lewisville Hebron with 158, The Woodlands with 179, McKinney North scored 191 and St. John’s Houston had 274 to round out the top five teams.
Jordan Harvey led the Lady Bucs in 20:56.1.
Also running for Brazoswood were Ava Andress (22:07.0), Amira Walton (22:17), Kaitlyn O’Bryan (22:26.4), Julianna Funk (23:10.2), Giselle Moya (23:31.3) and Kerrington Sparkman (23:52.2).
LJI runners medal: Lake Jackson Intermediate had a trio of runners medal Friday on Day 1 of the Nike South meet.
Seventh-grader Triniti Whitley placed ninth in 14:28.6, and eighth-graders Audri Rios placed third in 13:20.9 and Chloe Simmons finished in 13:57.5 for seventh place.
Bucs JV takes third: A second Brazoswood Buc junior varsity team competed in Friday’s Freedom Run at Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field.
The Bucs finished with 76 points for third place.
Sebastian Charles led the Bucs with a fourth-place time of 19:12.2. Ezra Kuba took 14th in 20:12.0, Ty Lozano’s time of 20:58.5 was good for 20th place and Nico Cortez rounded out the meet’s top 22 runners with a time of 21:02.8 for 22nd place.
Other runners for Brazoswood included Gael Saddler Pena (25th, 21:29.7), Luke Pottratz (26th, 21:34.5), Roberto Vasquez (27th, 21:35.2), Nicholas Reinhardt (37th, 22:00), Ben Pottratz (38th, 22:05.6) and Michael Riley (43rd, 22:47.7).
Penelope Mulholland led the Lady Bucs JV team with a seventh-place time of 13:09.0, Michaela Gutermuth crossed the finish line in 14:56.5 for 35th place and Madison Staff took 45th in 15:27.9.
Angleton competes in Freedom Run: The Angleton cross-country teams competed in Friday’s Freedom Run, with the Wildcats placing seventh and the Ladycats taking fifth.
Manvel won the boys meet with 35 points, followed by Strake Jesuit with 59 and Baytown Sterling taking third with 99. Angleton had 142 points.
Valentino Rubio had the top time for the Wildcats in 19:22.3 for 28th place. Angleton had three runners finish back to back to back, beginning with Devin Soliz’s 30th-place time of 19:30.5. Raymond Trujillo finished in 19:32.9, and Carter O’Leary crossed the finish line in 19:32.9.
Ricardo Gutierrez (36th, 19:46.8), Braden Duron (37th, 19:47.6) and Kevin Cedeno (40th, 20:17.9) rounded out Angleton’s scoring.
Manvel was led by Christian Rivera (third, 17:07.1) and Christian James (fourth, 17:23.9).
The Ladycats took fifth with 121 points. Pearland Dawson won the meet with 20 points, followed by Manvel with 40 and Shadow Creek with 82.
Samantha Clarke led Angleton in 22:20.6 for 11th place. Also running for the Ladycats were Magdalena Torres (19th, 23:11.7), Abigayle Brereton (36th, 25:03.7), Ayleen Gutierrez (39th, 25:50.4), Z’Le Chambers (40th, 26:38.4) and Isabella De La Torre (41st, 28:02.8).
Dawson’s Becky Mosca won the meet at 19:55.
Brazosport teams take 10th at Klein: Both the Exporters and Lady Exporters placed 10th Saturday at the Klein Bearcat District Tune-Up.
The Exporters scored 260 points. Jersey Village was the invite winner with 37 points.
Dante Tobias led the team in 12:12.35, followed by Leonardo Marin in 12:12:84. Other runners included Brandon Espinosa (12:54.63), Jayden Carrizales (12:57.83) and Ivan Aleman (13:01.95).
Megan Ferrell led the Lady Ships with an 11th-place mark of 12:51.88 as Brazosport finished with 255 points as a team. Magnolia won the meet with 32 points.
Also running for the Lady Ships were Samantha Kaale (16:33.64), Joselyn Valdez (16:34.03), Mercedes Mitchell (17:55.80) and Emily Gomez (18:04.28).
