The Little League Angleton Senior All-Stars defeated Brazoria to win the District 36 title in a best-of-three series last weekend at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex in Rosenberg. Team members were Diego Lerma, Duane Phillips, Jordan Cantu, Daniel Carrasco, Isaiah Brooks, Elijah Blanco, Jordan Woods, Eli Jones Rodriguez, Emmanuel Rocha, Trey Odell, Anthony Tye Gutierrez and Isaiah Blanco. The manager is Leo Carrasco with assistant coaches, Jordan Brooks and Alejandro Rocha.
It took the second game of a doubleheader, but the Angleton Little League Senior squad got the job done.
In what turned out to be a back-and-forth best-of-three series, Angleton defeated Brazoria, 22-10, in the winner-take-all game Saturday to win the District 36 title at the Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex in Rosenberg.
“Our bats were pretty good from start to finish, but what I felt was that about the third and fourth innings, those bats found the gaps and the fence along with some smart base running,” Angleton Senior manager Leo Carrasco said. “It was just a combination of an offense that was finding holes, and our power hitters were hitting big shots, and anything that our hitters could do was available throughout the late innings. They put the foot on the gas and could not be stopped.”
Reliever Emmanuel Rocha played a big part in the third game by controlling his fastball and change-up.
With heady leadership from captain Isaiah Brooks and Elijah Blanco, Diego Lerma and Daniel Carrasco, the Angleton All-Stars hung in during tough times.
Power hitters Blanco and Brooks led the way, and solid pitching performances from Dwane Phillips, Rocha, Trey O’Dell, Carrasco, Blanco, Jeo (Chino) Rodriguez and Brooks sealed the deal.
“I was very impressed with how some of these athletes performed when it was time to get out of a jam or when it was time to press on the gas for the win,” Leo Carrasco said. “But most importantly, how they stuck with the game plan and played as one powerful unit, plus there was never an ‘I’ on this team.”
Angleton took a 10-6 lead into the seventh frame and held on for a 10-9 win in Game 1.
“The bases were loaded with two outs, and we couldn’t buy another strike. I switched the pitcher with the shortstop, Daniel Carrasco, and he threw four pitches and struck out the batter swinging to end the game,” Leo Carrasco said. “The tying run was at third for Brazoria. “But Brazoria put it on us because with two outs is when they started their rally. We started Dwayne Phillips on the mound, but he left because of his pitch count.”
Brazoria had an early 17-5 lead in Game 2 and cruised to a 20-17 victory.
“In the fourth inning, they took that lead on us, but we came in with a late rally, but it was too late,” Carrasco said.
Carrasco handed out Golden Gloves to Meilynn Cantu, Rocha and Rodriguez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.