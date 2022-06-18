Second team

Columbia: Tate Thrasher, pitcher and Hayden Coker, outfielder

Sweeny: Peyton Pierce, catcher; Caleb Myers, first base; Kaden Hurt, second base; and Landon Hammond, outfielder.

Brazosport: Kaiden Shoemake, third base and Austin Haynes, outfielder

Brazoswood: Mateo Carrasco, shortstop and Fisher Harrison outfielder.

