Best friends on and off the soccer field, Columbia juniors and team captains Tori Aucoin and Nevaeh Martinez have grown up learning the game through different stages of their lives.
“I don’t know if I could play without her because we’ve been together all high school years and through all of my club years,” Aucoin said. “She’s like my other sister, and especially this year, anytime I score I go to her first and she does the same thing when she scores. She’s given me so many assists, especially this year, and as soon as I know it is going in I run straight to her.”
A forward, Aucoin has been scoring goals since her freshman season when she found the back of the net 24 times with 12 assists and was voted the district’s newcomer of the year.
Martinez, a defender/midfielder, considers their bond more than friendship.
“We’ve been doing soccer since we were 4 and since 6 years old we’ve played together,” Martinez said. “Being best friends with her has been awesome and both of our dads are best friends and they always sit together during our games. So we are basically family.”
It is because of that bond Columbia has continued to prosper on the field, and this season is no exception as they are off to a 3-1 District 24-4A season and 6–2-1 overall mark.
“We are a young team but we are still strong with a lot of potential,” Aucoin said. “We’ve been working hard in our practices trying to acquire and learn new skills. If we continue improving the way that we are we will have a lot of success this season. One thing we’ve been trying to work on is just getting that experience from playing together.”
On Saturday, despite the frigid temperatures at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo, the Lady ’Necks came home with a 9-0 win. The conditions were challenging
“I didn’t know if I was going to be warm enough to play, but I had on three pants, two shirts, a jacket all underneath my jersey, so it was hard to move because of all the layers,” Aucoin said. “I am the type of player that has strong superstitions, so a day before a game I have to do my game day prep exactly the same. If I don’t do that exactly, I will have a breakdown thinking that something bad will happen so I have to stay in that routine. For cold games, I just try to run a lot.”
Aucoin foot stayed hot as she scored twice with an assist.
Tori Aucoin burst onto the scene as a freshman, playing with her older sister Maci, who was a senior.
“Freshman year we had such a good team and we thought that could be our year,” Aucoin said. “There were seven seniors that year and I’ve known most of those girls from growing up and they have always been like older sisters to me. Me and Nevaeh were the new girls on the team, so we were like the younger sisters to all of them because we all grew up together.”
Playing with her sister was a special experience.
“It was fun, and now when I look back at it, I wish I would have taken more time with those memories that we made that year because it was so fun,” Aucoin said. “To just remember those memories is great, and one of them was my sister had a corner kick and I got a header on it, which I thought was so cool because it was my sister who kicked it to me.”
Nowadays, Maci Aucoin is at Sam Houston State studying to be a nurse. She still attends some of Tori’s games when she can.
Tori Aucoin has continued growing with the game.
“I’ve been working hard on my stamina as well as my speed and agility mostly, because I know that I am not the quickest out there,” Tori said. “Another thing has been my leadership qualities, especially after last year when I was a captain, but I didn’t feel like I was a strong leader. But this year I am trying to be a better example and just stay positive even during times of frustration.”
Aucoin wants to be able to say she went as far as she could in her socser career.
“I plan to play in college and I am talking to a few schools right now,” she said. “With my club team, we go to showcases to get noticed. I don’t think I could go through college without playing soccer.”
A spiritual person, Martinez carries her name proudly.
“Spelled backward its Heaven, and my family is very religious and my dad always wanted a name that was Christian,” she said.
A difference-maker whether playing the midfield or on defense, the Lady ’Necks go as Martinez goes.
“I play soccer year-round, and with that, I’ve tried to use my experience in the game to just go out there and do my best no matter what the circumstances will be,” Martinez said. “So my mentality has always been to just try my hardest and go from there. During one of my club games one time, they put me in as goalie and it was a new experience. It was hard in the sense just thinking that you are the last line of defense, so the pressure of being the one to stop a goal no matter what can be difficult.”
Martinez is an 80-minute-plus kind of player who doesn’t relinquish play until the final whistle. Though she did get a goal and assist during the 9-0 win against the Lady Birds, she’d rather be the one helping out on a score.
“I don’t necessarily like to score, but I am more of the player that likes to get that perfect pass,” she said. “My improvement with the game has always come from my previous matches, and that’s what I work on.”
At times, Martinez will get on the scoreboard.
“I get excited when I score, but I am not as happy as I get when I make a through ball to Tori because I’d rather be that facilitator for my teammates,” she said.
Just like her best friend, Martinez would rather be elsewhere on days like this when the temperatures are unbearable.
“I had a thermal shirt, thermal leggings and if really cold I will do those things twice,” Martinez said of cold weather matches. “I can’t wear gloves except for Saturday’s game because I do throw-ins for the team, so I need something sticky to be able to get a good grip. But in preparation for those types of games, I make sure I stretch well with a bunch of layers.”
Relishing her time on the field, this season she’s able to hold a title she’s never had before.
“I take pride in being a captain as a junior and for me, it’s rewarding to be able to lead a team after so many years of playing the game,” she said.
Martinez expects to be leading a college team onto the field after she graduates from Columbia.
“I am actually talking with a few coaches, but I am waiting for senior season when I can sign and I can just enjoy it more,” she said.
