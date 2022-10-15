FREEPORT — Speed kills, and it put a dagger into Brazoswood’s hopes to a bounce-back victory Friday night at Hopper Field.
The fleet Dickinson Gators (2-1, 5-2) continues their decade-long mastery of the Bucs with a 49-9 victory that combined a quick-strike offense and stifling defense.
The Brazoswood offense racked up three turnovers on downs, an interception and a fumble in the first half, including being halted after a first-and-goal at the three-yard line, running the ball up the middle all four times and being stuffed twice from the one.
“The ball inside the five-yard line, you have to score, you have to come away with points, even if it’s a field goal,” Bucs head coach Joe Dale Cary said.
Dickinson had no such problems cashing in points in winning its fifth straight to forge a three-way tie for second place inside a compressed District 24-6A title race.
The Gators would talk the lead after a B’wood turnover on its second possession when defensive back Rodney Bimage cut off an underthrown Isaac Ponce pass. A heavy dose of Dickinson junior running back Leonard Browne resulted in the games first points and a 7-0 Gator lead.
Brazoswood (2-2, 6-2) answered with a drive highlighted by a 28-yard run from junior receiver Anthony Trevino and an end around to put the Bucs in a goal-to-go situation.
Three-straight Ponce keepers gained two yards, and when he tried for the end zone a fourth time, Dickinson won the trench battle and kept the Buc s off the board.
“When you have opportunities fourth and 1 and inside the five you just have to rise to the occasion, and we just, unfortunately, didn’t,” Cary said.
The Bucs would get points, though. One play later, linebacker Caleb Warren chase down junior running back Malachi McNair, who went out of bounds in the end zone for a safety.
McNair redeemed himself on the Gators’ next possession with a 49-yard sprint through the Buc secondary for a touchdown
Dickinson’s lone blemish of the first half — a muffed punt recovered by Brazoswood — set up the Bucs in the red zone, and they converted. Ponce’s ground out a 10-yard carry into the end zone with 11 seconds in the half to pull within 21-9.
Cary believed his team could have been leading heading into the locker room but for the missed fourth-down conversions woes and turnovers.
“I probably should have kicked a field goal on a couple of those four downs, but I knew we needed touchdowns,” he said. “I knew we had to know to walk away with sevens instead of threes, but I’m just proud of our kids.”
By the time the third quarter ended, Dickinson had literally run away with the game, rushing for 332 yards and building a 42-9 advantage.
“We are just faster, and when you’re faster, whenever a team makes a mistake, it’s not again at 20, it’s a touchdown,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said.
McNair and Browne earned over 100 yards and two touchdowns each, with McNair needing just the first half to eclipse the century mark on five carries. The Gators had 413 yards on the ground.
“Their No. 1 strength is their team speed,” Cary said. “They just have speed all over the field, and they have been known for a lot of years for having great running backs.”
Brazoswood running back Jose Trevino had a quiet night with 32 yards on 15 carries.
“Our defense is the strength of our team, and our defensive line is the strength of our defense and we felt like we were going to be OK there and they did a good job,” Snelson said. “We are just really quick and explosive.”
Cary believed his defense played an outstanding two and a half quarters, but the offense’s struggles put the team in binds.
“Just too many errors to compete with a Dickinson,” he said.
Ponce completed 12 of his 16 passes for 88 yards, to go with 57 rushing yards and the team’s lone touchdown.
“On defense, we knew we had to not let the quarterback beat us,” Snelson said. “They do an awesome job with their scheme. Their kids play extremely hard and their quarterback is a dude.”
Brazoswood, which has dropped two straight after starting the season 6-0, will be on the road at 7 p.m. Friday against Clear Falls, while Dickinson will be back at home against Clear Lake.
“Learn from this one move on to our 24-hour rule,” Cary said. “If you’re upset about it, be upset about it, but tomorrow, forget about it and move on.”
