SURFSIDE BEACH — The fourth annual Brazoria County Association for Citizens with Handicaps Fishing Tournament kicks off next Friday and runs through July 30 to benefit children with developmental delays and disabilities.
The tournament will be based at Surfside Marina, 827 Gulf Road in Surfside Beach, with a guaranteed $25,000 in prize money. Entry fees are $250 for inshore fishing or $1,200 for offshore.
There will be a mandatory captain’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the marina, where late registrations will be accepted, and participants can look over the final rules for the event.
The Division 8-Texas Tournament with offshore and inshore divisions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through 5 p.m., July 30. Registration can also be done at bachfishingtournament.com.
Weigh-in will begin at 5 p.m., July 30 at the marina. No fish will be accepted after the weighmaster announces the cut-off time, the rules state. Awards will follow at 6 p.m.
“We are trying to get more people to watch the event as far as the weigh-in, the fishing coming in, and the awards ceremony,” BACH Fishing Tournament Director Mike Ford said. “That is what I have been trying to achieve with this tournament.
“I want this to be an event for the family — not only for the anglers that enter in it but for the family that are there watching it.”
Categories for offshore anglers will be ling, kingfish and dorado, with inshore anglers aiming for the Texas Slam combination of a redfish, trout and flounder, with the heaviest taking the winning prize money.
The tournament is up to 18 inshore anglers, and the number of offshore anglers will depend on the weather, Ford said.
“We will be able to see 100 percent what the weather is going to do by Monday or Tuesday,” Ford said. “If there are 7-footers, we are not going to have anybody in it.”
Last year’s tournament had 18 offshore boats and 10 inshore and raised about $20,000, Ford said. Last year’s payout totaled $31,550.
In hopes of raising more money this year, the tournament is dipping into the entertainment world.
The Phil Lerma Band and local country singer Shane Jenkins will provide entertainment Friday and Saturday. Admission for registered anglers is included with each wristband, and guests can purchase a wristband for $25 each night. A wristband includes dinner on the water at the Surfside Marina, an open bar and admission to the live music. Guests can also shop at a silent auction. Talk About Good will cater dinner Friday and Johnny B’s BBQ on Saturday.
“This is stuff we haven’t been doing through the first three years of doing this,” Ford said. “We have not been charging for food and drinks. It has kind of been pro bono, and this is a profitable organization, so we are trying to get more people out there to buy wristbands.
“Where can you go fishing, eat dinner and get live entertainment for $25?”
The tournament will also try to cater to more people by changing its prizes to belt buckles instead of trophies for the tournament’s side pods and inshore and offshore Calcutta, Ford said.
All proceeds will go to BACH.
Sponsorships are still available for the tournament, and those wishing to sponsor can fill out a form at bachfishingtournament.com.
BACH is a nonprofit agency that serves, advocates and equips children and families living with developmental delays and disabilities.
More information on the agency can be found at bacheci.org, and all rules and results can be found at bachfishingtournament.com. For information on the tournament, call Ford at 979-549-7020 or BACH at 979-849-2447. Also, visit the BACH Fishing Tournament on Facebook.
