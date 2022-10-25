Brazoswood will not have a team qualify for state in a second straight season, but the program will still have runners competing at Round Rock.
Seniors Diego Moya and Giovani Diaz qualified for the UIL Class 6A Cross-Country State Championships on Nov. 4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock based on their finishes in the Region 3-6A Championships meet Monday at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville.
The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team from the region meet advance to state.
Moya placed 14th with a time of 16:17.80, and Diaz crossed the finish line in 16:17.94 for 15th place.
Brazoswood — the District 24-6A champion for a second consecutive season — finished fifth with 148 points. Strake Jesuit won the regional championship with 71 points, followed by Atascocita with 75 and Katy Tompkins with 123 to round out the state-qualifying teams.
Also running for the Bucs were Charles Patton (23rd, 16:36.20), Mason McFeeters (46th, 17:12.89), Trace Whitley (58th, 17:30.01), Trevor Kuhlman (74th, 17:44.81) and Jack Davies (84th, 17:59.55).
Other local runners competed at region Monday, but nobody else qualified for state.
CLASS 4A
Girls
The District 26-4A champion Columbia placed 22nd in Monday’s Region IV Championships at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Iowa Colony, the district’s runner-up, placed 23rd.
The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state meet. Fredericksburg won the meet with 50 points, followed by La Feria with 98, Sinton with 136 and Boerne with 144.
Emma Dupont led the Lady ’Necks in 14:44.72, followed by Lela Erwin in 14:45.53. Other runners included Laysa Stanford (15:19.59), Braylee Schill (15:19.81), McKenzie Whipple (15:39.82), Karmen Hanzik (16:51.81) and Allesi Garza (18:15.34).
Katherine Canchola led the Lady Pioneers with her time of 13:42.79, followed by Mariah Samarco (14:54.27), Valeria Sanchez (15:42.48), Lineth Rios (17:56.79) and Liana Duran (18:00.56).
Brazosport’s Megan Ferrell, the individual district champion, finished four spots from qualifying for state. The Lady Exporter junior placed 24th with her time of 12:46.62. The last qualifying individual recorded a time of 12:31.54.
Sweeny’s Ariana Thompson finished her race in 15:04.24.
Boys
Sweeny placed 21st, led by William Bashaw’s time of 19:46.46. Other Bulldog runners included Zachary Liserio (19:56.49), Thomas Paniagua (20:14.00), Payton Aucoin (20:21.38), Miguel Garza (20:47.49), Joshua Thomas (21:12.14) and Liam York (22:54.64).
A pair of runners represented Iowa Colony. Aden Saucedo led with a 43rd-place time of 18:35.78, and Jeren Trainor crossed the finish line in 21:55.62.
La Feria won the boys title with 33 points, followed by Boerne with 133, Bandera with 150 and Davenport with 176.
The Region 3-5A meet will be today at Kate Barr Ross Park. Angleton’s Samantha Clarke will run.
