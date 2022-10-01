ANGLETON
Two slightly different shades of purple collided in a game that expected to keep the scoreboard operator busy the entire night.
The first half delivered on that expectation with Angleton and Fulshear combining for 54 combined points, 535 total yards of offense and defenders covered in dust churned up by streaking ball-carriers.
In the end, it was a defensive stand that ended the Chargers’ previously undefeated start and gave Angleton a 44-40 homecoming victory Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats (3-1, 4-2) took the lead with 62 seconds left after a long and methodical drive, eating up more than four minutes of the clock. But the game wasn’t yet decided.
From their own 22, the Chargers pushed the ball to their own 43-yard line, setting up senior quarterback Parker Williams with a chance for one final heave toward the end zone. Behind solid blocking, Williams slid to his left and unleashed a pass to the 15-yard line, where Angleton defenders broke it up for the District 10-5A, D-I victory.
“We just got timely stops in the fourth quarter when we had to get them to have a chance to stay in the game,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said.
Angleton’s defense held Fulshear to its lowest-scoring output of the season, 23 points below its season average, and the Wildcat offense provided touchdowns early.
Less than two minutes in, junior quarterback Adrian Ewells hit senior wide receiver Aaron Grear on an out route. Grear broke a tackle and surged into the end zone on an 18-yard reception.
After the Wildcats gave up a touchdown, Ewells hit Grear on a deep crossing pattern, where he sprinted to the far sideline and outran multiple Chargers defensive backs into the end zone.
Angleton’s defense would begin to limit Fulshear as a tackle for loss by Gabriel Alexander forced a punt. One play later, Ewells would throw to Kariyen Boinaby Goins on a bubble screen on a play where “all he saw was green.”
“We felt like there were going to be plays to be made tonight and put the kids in the position, and tonight, they made those (plays),” Brittain said.
An 11-play drive finished with a 9-yard Jamarcus Shockley touchdown run had the Wildcats up 16, Fulshear’s biggest deficit of the season.
“Everybody came together and did what coach Britton had us practice all week, so being able to execute everything that we practiced, it felt good,” Ewells said.
The Wildcats scored a touchdown on each of their first four drives, three courtesy of Ewells’ arm. Ewells finished the first half with 168 yards and three passing touchdowns, 126 of those yards to Grear.
Meanwhile, Godley broke a tackle on just about every carry he had, rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts. The Chargers finished the first half with 297 total yards of offense.
“You’re trying to get as many guys to the ball as you can because you know it is really hard for that first guy to get them down,” Brittain said. “They’re just really good about setting a fence and staying really tight with their offensive linemen and, and with us we’re trying to get penetration and cut people off and what with them being so tight, it makes it really difficult.”
The Wildcats gave the lead away once in the game, on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Williams to senior wide receiver Jax Medica. But Deseahn Thomas would score an 11-yard touchdown run later in the first half to reclaim the lead.
In the second half, the Wildcats made it a point of emphasis to make sure Godley didn’t find those creases. He had seven carries for 48 yards in the second half, but still found the end zone twice more.
Ewells completed 18 of his 32 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns with his one interception.
“When we get in sync more on offense, I promise you we will be scoring at least 40 points a game,” Boniaby-Goins said.
It was Ewells’ third start of the year after having to play on junior varsity for the first two games due to a transferring rule.
His main focus moving forward is scoring as many points as possible.
“We have a lot to prove and they don’t want to give us the recommendation that we got a lot to prove and we prove ourselves every week,” Ewells said.
Brittain specifically praised Ewells’ ability to create plays with his feet and convert on crucial plays.
“We had some third and longs that he scrambled and picked up first downs that allowed us to score on some of those third down and longs where it didn’t look great for us,” Brittain said. “Just his ability to throw a run and a scramble in those situations were huge for us.”
The Chargers ended the night with 250 rushing yards, averaging 7.8 per carry. Their rushing wide-zone offense was able to create problems for the Wildcats all night.
With the win, the Wildcats are tied for second in district having won four of their last five games.
“We had Manvel, we had Foster, we had Magnolia and then we had Fulshear, and we felt like all those guys are playoff teams and to be able to come out three and one with that schedule right there at the front is huge for us,” Brittain said.
