GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Columbia Lady ’Necks finished runner-up in their annual Bob Ducroz Tournament at Columbia High School.
The Lady ’Necks went 3-1 in the tournament, falling to Santa Fe in the championship game.
The Lady ’Necks defeated Stafford, Needville and Danbury.
In the 51-16 win over the Lady Spartans, Brynlee Livingston led the Lady ’Necks with 12 points, followed by 10 from Hayley Broussard and eight from Londyn Brown. Brown also grabbed eight rebounds, followed by seven from Broussard and six from Katie Arnold.
Brown led the way with a double-double in the 34-16 victory over Needville. She scored 14 points on 7-of-15 shooting and grabbed 16 boards. Ayvah Fields and Livingston each added eight points.
Brown turned in another double-double performance with 23 points and 16 rebounds in Columbia’s 48-20 victory over Danbury.
Broussard contributed 12 points, and Arnold snatched 10 boards.
Columbia will travel today to Santa Fe.
Brazoswood falls at home: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs dropped a home game Friday, 53-48, to Spring Wood in non-district action inside the Performance Gym at Brazoswood High School.
Reagan Blank led the way for the Lady Bucs with 13 points, followed by eight from Peytyn Harley, seven from Giana Adamcik and five each from Aaliyah Rollerson and Mckenzi Calhoun.
Adamcik knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
The Lady Bucs freshman team came away with a 54-22 victory, and the junior varsity squad won 23-14.
Brazoswood will play today at Texas City.
Lady Ships drop to 0-2: The Lady Exporters dropped to 0-2 on the season after a 47-43 loss to El Campo on Friday night.
Deja El-Amin led the Lady Exporters with 20 points. El-Amin and Diamond Lewis led the team in rebounds and steals.
The Lady Exporters will travel today to Channelview.
Sweeny competed in tournament: The Lady Dogs participated in the Lamar Consolidated ISD tournament over the weekend. The tournament had 32 teams, all 5A and 6A schools, except for Sweeny.
The Lady Dogs finished 1-4, with the lone win coming against Cypress Park in pool play.
Sweeny defeated Cypress Park, 39-21.
Marya Quarles and Shaylee Robinson each scored nine points and Alyssa Fits contributed seven.
Quarles and Alecia King each grabbed seven boards, Fits had six and Sierra Tidalgo had five rebounds. Quarles recorded seven steals.
A 30-16 outscoring led to a 49-35 loss to Alief Elsik in the bronze bracket round.
Shania Wood scored a team-high nine points, and Dakayla Hall and Robinson each scored six.
Robinson led Sweeny with 12 points and seven rebounds in a 44-26 loss to George Ranch and a 35-28 defeat to Klein.
Fits scored a team-high 11 points, eight boards and four assists to lead the Lady Dogs in their 51-40 loss to Willowridge.
Sweeny (2-5) will play today at Randle.
