Amanda and Mark Price on Sunday finished the 50th annual Chevron Houston Marathon, sharing a cool moment between father and daughter.

 Contributed photo

Mark and Amanda Price accomplished about the same goals in 2016.

The father and daughter duo had a goal of running the 50th annual Chevron Houston Marathon within four hours Sunday. The pair finished in 4 hours, 45 minutes, 37 seconds.

