Week 7 Boxscores Oct 5, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brazoswood 47, Clear Brook 28CB 10 10 0 7 — 28B’wood 14 20 7 7 — 47Scoring SummaryFirst quarterB — Croix Rivera interception return (Sam Garcia kick), 11:03.CB — Damian Chacon 35 kick, 8:30.CB — Jaylon Richardson 23 run (Chacon kick), 1:22.B — Isaac Ponce 12 run (Garcia kick), 0:03.Second quarterB — Cole Hagan 31 pass from Ponce (Garcia kick), 7:56.CB — Richardson 69 run (Chacon kick), 6:23.B — Jose Trevino 2 run (kick failed), 3:04.CB — Chacon 35 kick, 0:04.B — Kade Bengtson 83 run (Garcia kick), 0:00.Third quarterB — Trevino 3 run (Garcia kick), 8:43.Fourth quarterCB — Christian Wright 24 pass from Jesse Shelton (Chacon kick), 8:45.B — Ponce 4 run (Garcia kick), 6:50.B CBFirst downs 17 20Total yards 358 431Rushing yards 34-219 38-306Passing yards 219 125Comp/Att 21-30 12-31Turnovers 1 3Fumbles 1 0INT 0 3Individual leadersRushing: B, Isaac Ponce 25-131-2, Jose Trevino 9-8-2.Passing: B, Ponce 21-30-0-219-1.Receiving: B, Cole Hagan 6-81-1, Kade Bengtson 4-35, Anthony Trevino 7-88, Jose Trevino 2-8, Riker Blank 2-7. 