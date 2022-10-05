Brazoswood 47, Clear Brook 28

CB 10 10 0 7 — 28

B’wood 14 20 7 7 — 47

Scoring Summary

First quarter

B — Croix Rivera interception return (Sam Garcia kick), 11:03.

CB — Damian Chacon 35 kick, 8:30.

CB — Jaylon Richardson 23 run (Chacon kick), 1:22.

B — Isaac Ponce 12 run (Garcia kick), 0:03.

Second quarter

B — Cole Hagan 31 pass from Ponce (Garcia kick), 7:56.

CB — Richardson 69 run (Chacon kick), 6:23.

B — Jose Trevino 2 run (kick failed), 3:04.

CB — Chacon 35 kick, 0:04.

B — Kade Bengtson 83 run (Garcia kick), 0:00.

Third quarter

B — Trevino 3 run (Garcia kick), 8:43.

Fourth quarter

CB — Christian Wright 24 pass from Jesse Shelton (Chacon kick), 8:45.

B — Ponce 4 run (Garcia kick), 6:50.

B CB

First downs 17 20

Total yards 358 431

Rushing yards 34-219 38-306

Passing yards 219 125

Comp/Att 21-30 12-31

Turnovers 1 3

Fumbles 1 0

INT 0 3

Individual leaders

Rushing: B, Isaac Ponce 25-131-2, Jose Trevino 9-8-2.

Passing: B, Ponce 21-30-0-219-1.

Receiving: B, Cole Hagan 6-81-1, Kade Bengtson 4-35, Anthony Trevino 7-88, Jose Trevino 2-8, Riker Blank 2-7.

