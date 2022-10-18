FOOTBALL
A bold call in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 12-4A, D-I matchup against Navasota led to Iowa Colony’s 35-34 victory, the first district win in program history.
The Pioneers trailed 34-27 late in the game when quarterback Kamal Henry found Landrew Ward in the end zone with time expired. The Pioneers then went for two for the win.
Henry took the shotgun snap and sprinted to the end zone on a draw run, going in untouched to convert the two-point play and lead the Pioneers to their upset win over No. 16-ranked Navasota at Freedom Field.
The win puts the Pioneers (1-2, 2-5) fifth in the district standings.
Henry finished 14-of-19 passing for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Henry also had 95 yards on 14 carries and two scores.
Jacody Miles ran 16 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Ward caught four passes for 44 yards.
Zeldyn Golden and Haydon Caston each tallied eight tackles.
Iowa Colony will travel Friday to El Campo.
Brazosport’s offense limited in district loss: Brazosport was limited to 247 yards of offense and reached the end zone once in a 14-7 loss Friday to Stafford in District 12-4A, D-I game.
Quarterback Randon Fontenette rushed for 160 yards on 24 carries and scored the team’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Running back Xavier Butler was held to 8 yards on 15 carries.
Stafford took the lead and won the game with a touchdown in the fourth.
Christian Scharrer led the Exporters (2-2, 4-4) with 10 tackles, including two for a loss, and Kaiden Shoemake racked up nine tackles.
The Exporters have a bye this week. The team will host Navasota on Oct. 28.
Danbury falls to East Bernard: The Danbury running game mustered 61 yards, and the Panthers dropped their seventh straight game Friday in a 35-7 loss to East Bernard.
Collin Williams was the Panthers’ leading rusher with 24 yards on a pair of carries. Trent Peltier followed with 16 yards on six carries.
Quarterback Mason Ahart was 13-of-23 passing for 143 yards. He also scored the lone touchdown on the ground.
Hunter Vavrecka caught five passes for 109 yards.
The Panthers will host Tidehaven on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Columbia inches closer to district title
The Lady ’Necks defeated Sweeny on Friday in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21, in District 26-4A action.
Katie Arnold led the Lady ’Necks (10-0, 24-11) with 16 kills, followed by 10 from Kate Kondra. Brooklyn Wood recorded four kills and three blocks.
Katelynn Lewis led the team in digs with 22, followed by Kondra with 13 and Payton Damborsky with 12. Damborsky finished with 21 assists.
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Dogs swept Sweeny, 25-20, 25-12.
Kamryn Bragg produced three kills, and Kayla Eulenfeld recorded five assists and five aces.
Erin Shutts had eight digs, and Aunnie Dike recorded a block.
The win improved the Lady Dogs’ record to 9-1 in district play and 14-10 overall.
Brazoswood beats Dickinson: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs remained in fourth place in the District 24-6A standings following a 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23 win Friday over Dickinson.
Olivia Stringer led the Lady Bucs (5-5, 23-16) with 16 kills, followed by 12 each from Tori Hillis and Landrie Heble. Reagan Blank produced seven kills.
Stringer, Macie Riley and Blank each served two aces. Riley recorded 26 digs, followed by Olivia Mulholland with 17 and 11 digs each from Stringer and Blank. Hillis has nine.
Mulholland collected 35 assists.
Iowa Colony falls in district affair: The Lady Pioneers lost to La Porte on Friday in a 19-25, 11-25, 27-25, 18-25 non-district matchup.
Kaylee Preston led the Lady Pioneers with 11 kills, followed by six from Aaliyah Rogers.
Riley Vincent, Preston and Taylor Bonner-Williams each served two aces. Rogers recorded five blocks.
Vincent led the Lady Pioneers’ backcourt with 16 digs, followed by 14 from Preston, 12 from Williams and 11 from Je’Dyn Parker and Kaydee Howard, who also collected 24 assists.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Lower leads Bucs JV at district championship
The Brazoswood Bucs junior varsity team placed third Thursday in the District 24-6A Cross-Country Championship in League City behind the running of sophomore Jack Lower.
The Bucs scored 46 points as the Bucs had three runners finish with the top six times, led by Lower’s district champion time of 17:36.31, followed by Trenton Whitley’s runner-up mark of 17:37.14. Tanner Mitchell placed sixth in 18:04.05.
Also running for the Bucs were Ezra Kuba (14th, 19:17.39), Eric Garrison (27th, 20:31.30), Brayden Smith (30th, 21:12.49) and Nicholas Reinhardt (32nd, 22:15.48).
The Lady Bucs had four runners compete in the district meet, paced by Kerrington Sparkman’s 13th-place time of 14:54.64.
Also competing were Penelope Mulholland (30th, 16:34.63), Michaela Gutermuth (32nd, 16:41.33) and Madison Staff (44th, 21:03.70).
Angleton finishes strong at district: The Wildcats JV team finished second in the District 18-5A Cross-Country Championship on Thursday with 85 points.
Daniel Martinez-Flores led the way with a 16th-place time of 21:44.30, Justin Santiago had a time of 22:03.50 for 19th place and Cory Ray finished in 22:43.00 for 21st place. Also scoring were Esteban Dominguez (23rd, 23:23.70), Kade Bishop (29th, 23:46.80), Jose Hernandez (30th, 23:49.40) and Michael Hernandez (31st, 23:55.20).
The Ladycats placed third with 90 points, led by Avery Stillwagon, who placed 27th with a time of 17:30. Maria Garcia followed at 17:49.50 for 28th, Rubee Garrison took 32nd in 18:11.40 and Syndel Rodriguez’s time of 18:27.80 was good for 35th.
Rounding out the Ladycats’ scoring were Savannah Moreno (38th, 18:56.30), Caleigh Robinson (39th, 19:15.20) and Ashlee Orizaba (41st, 20:12.30).
Martinez finishes as District 26-4A champion: Brazosport finished runner-up in the District 26-4A junior varsity championship meet, but it had a sprinter become a district champion.
Miguel Martinez won the individual title with a time of 19:35 to lead the Exporters in their runner-up score of 42 points.
Sergio Quinones placed fifth in 23:53, Daniel Infante finished in 26:38 for 10th place and Dominich Corea had a time of 27:47 for 12th place. Rounding out the scoring for the Ships were Lobny Aleman (14th, 28:20), Aiden Dahl (15th, 28:26) and Angel Lopez (16, 29:26).
West Columbia took third with 54 points, led by Shane Sanchez’s sixth-place time of 24:08. Noah Wallace followed in seventh at 24:17.
Other runners included Edward Villegas (11th, 26:42), Luke Bowers (13th, 27:48), Bronson Culpepper (17th, 29:29) and Luis Garza Arriaza (18th, 29:31).
Individually, Jean Claude Marchetti placed fifth for Sweeny in 23:45.
Columbia wins JV girls title: Four of Columbia’s five runners finished with the top eight times to win the District 26-4A meet Thursday in Bay City.
The Lady ’Necks finished with 28 points.
Madeleine Haas was the district champion in 16:04, followed by Presley Potter with her runner-up time of 16:15 and Zowie Belgard in third place at 16:23. Mayson Tumlinson (eighth, 18:38) and Jennifer Zavala (14th, 20:39) also ran for the Lady ’Necks.
Iowa Colony took second place with 47 points, behind Bailey Jackson’s fourth-place time of 17:16.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Pioneers were Zia Willett (seventh, 18:37), Harmony Smith (11th, 18:56), Emily Lee (12th, 18:57), Andrea Aguilar (13th,19:32), Alicen Gordon (16th, 20:55) and Ashley Gomez (17th, 21:30).
Aile Galvan’s fifth-place time of 17:38 led Brazosport to a fourth-place score of 81 points.
Nathaly Garcia (15th, 20:54), Brooklynne Ford (18th, 21:53), Katherine Gonzalez (21st, 23:06) and Brooklyn Brushingham (22nd, 23:12) also ran for the Lady Ships.
Individually, Sweeny was led by Emma Goodson, who finished fourth in 16:58, and Misty Sruber, who ran in 21:48 for 26th place.
