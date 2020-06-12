ANGLETON — Ten Pin Entertainment made a few changes to its indoor facility while the coronavirus shut down the entertainment center. The owners hope to finish all the planned upgrades by August.
The bowling alley added new pins and a new scoring system with 16 monitors that have a little more variety to them.
“They can change their backgrounds. There are 10 different backgrounds they can choose, like superheroes, the ocean and others,” co-owner Kim Boyd said. “It’s pretty cool. We’ve painted a new color scheme that’s black and grey and the only thing we didn’t get to do was the carpet.”
Boyd plans on installing new video games for the arcade section and a vending machine. She also plans on setting up a pro shop to sell bowling equipment, she said.
While bowling, playing video games and playing billiards are available to the public, gathering at the bar is not permitted because of coronavirus concerns.
The pool equipment, including the cue sticks and billiard balls, however, will be behind the bar at all times for checkout to make sure they are sanitized after each use.
“Part of what we’re doing for the COVID since we’re finally able to play pool again is keeping them behind the bar so we can make sure there’s no spread,” Boyd said.
While inside renovations are in progress, the ballroom section is something the center hopes people will start to rent out in the near future.
“We’d like to have a lot more. We want to get this place rented out a lot more than we do, but it just hasn’t happened right now,” she said. “We get cornhole on Friday nights — a league comes in and they play every Friday night.”
Though it’s a league, any team of two can come to play on Friday nights and she will talk to the person who runs the league for them, she said.
Boyd and company have made a lot of improvements to the inside of the business, but the outside is something they also want to make changes to before summer is over.
“We have to get the outside done and get a new sign,” she said. “I think once the outside gets done and everything comes together that’s when we’ll probably have a grand reopening I hope. Hopefully we can get everything done by August.”
Ten Pin Entertainment is open during regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday but will stay open until midnight when pool or corn hole tournaments are in play. It is open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
