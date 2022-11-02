SWIMMING
Columbia’s Abigail Miksch finished in the top five in a couple of events in Saturday’s Lamar Consolidated ISD Invitational.
Miksch placed third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14:31 and finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.80.
Columbia’s next meet is Friday and Saturday at the Victoria Invitational.
Angleton, Sweeny compete in Surfside Splash Invite: Local teams competed Saturday in the Surfside Splash Invitational at Angleton High School.
For Angleton, sophomore Luke Cook won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:01.92. Emily Green placed fifth in the 50 free (27.69) to lead the girls.
Ean Arbogast took seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.81.
Kaia Andrews finished in 1:06.77 in the 100-yard butterfly, good for seventh place, and Elena Buckley placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:20.38.
The Ladycats 200-yard freestyle relay team of Green, Emma Marroquin, Julia Cook and Kaia Andrews placed fifth in 1:51.45, and the quartet of Green, Buckley, Andrews and Marroquin took seventh in 2:05.77 in the 200-yard medley.
Cook, Kathen Weiss, Greyson Bell and Arbogast placed sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.01.
Sweeny also had swimmers compete at the invitational, led by the Bulldogs 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jeffrey Sealy, Logan Bryant, Zachary Beckwith and Slade Hickl with a time of 1:58.67. Hickle’s top individual time came in 27:53 in the 50-yard freestyle, and Sealy finished in 1:32.83 in the 100 breaststroke. Makena Nichols led the Lady Dog swimmers with a time of 1:25.21 in the 100 butterfly.
FOOTBALL
Pioneers lose playoff bid
The Iowa Colony’s chance to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season ended Friday with a 28-27 loss to Bay City in District 12-4A, D-I action at Alvin ISD’s Memorial Stadium.
Chris Johnson had a scoop and score to put the Pioneers on the board in the first half.
An 83-yard touchdown run by Jacody Miles and an 11-yard touchdown run by quarterback Camren Renfro gave the Pioneers a 21-14 lead in the third quarter.
After Ayden Smith’s 2-yard run cut the Pioneers’ lead to 21-20, Renfro hit Jarvis Solomon with a 21-yard scoring pass to extend the Iowa Colony lead to 27-20.
The Blackcats took the lead on their next possession when Jada Andrews scored from 7 yards out and converted on the two-point play.
Miles finished with 149 yards on 13 carries and a score, and Eric Mosley racked up 102 yards on eight carries and averaged 12.8 yards a run.
Four Pioneers ended with double-digit tackles, led by Johnson with 15. Zeldyn Golden and Treshaun O’Neal each tallied 11 stops, and Henry Kalu finished with 10 tackles, two for a loss and a sack.
The Pioneers (1-4, 2-7) end their season Friday at Needville.
Roughnecks freshmen improve to 8-1: The Columbia Roughnecks freshmen football team added another win with a 38-14 victory over El Campo.
Quarterback Cade Thoe led the passing game with a touchdown pass to Robert Reyes. The rushing game was unstoppable behind Braden Gilliam’s two scores and a touchdown each by Noah Wallace, Luke Breazeale, Bradley Gilliam and Logan Lewis.
The defense had another lockdown game as Billy Williams and Bradley Gilliam each had strip fumbles, recovered by William Patrick and Jacob Breaux. Ian Stewart, Corbyn Powers and Corbin Lavender led the defense in tackles.
