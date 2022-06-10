CLUTE — Brazosport ISD and Brazoswood High School announced the hiring of the Lady Bucs’ new head girls basketball coach.
Steve Hale, a coach of more than 25 years, will lead the program after four years of Douglas Watson guiding the way.
“I wanted the opportunity to rebuild a program and work with some great basketball coaches,” Hale said. “While we still have a couple of coaches to hire, the ones that remained have worked hard to establish a positive foundation. I believe that a foundation is a pathway to future success. I hope to continue to build on those things.”
Hale recently coached at 5A Corpus Christi King High School for a year after spending 2017-21 at 4A Ingleside. His other previous stops include Faith West Academy in Katy, a 19-year stint that started in 1991 at Highland Avenue Christian and five years at Castle Hills First Baptist.
Hale holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and an MBA from Liberty University, a press release from Brazosport ISD states. Hale’s wife, Michelle, is the principal at Aransas Pass High School, and the couple has three children, Stephen, Colin and Morgan, the head girls basketball coach at Rockport-Fulton High School.
Hale takes over a Lady Bucs program that went 10-23 overall and 0-12 in District 24-6A play this past season.
The program has had one district win in the last two seasons.
“I believe we can always compete,” Hale said. “We may not be the biggest, fastest or most skilled at this time, but we can always play hard. Our teams will run on effort and excellence. “While I won’t make any bold predictions about first-year turnarounds — those tend to take a little time — I will say that we can always control our attitude and effort.
“That’s where we will start. Our short-term goal will be that every time we take the floor to make sure our opponents will know that they’ve played us.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.