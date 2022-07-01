FREEPORT
For anglers who went offshore Thursday during the first day of the 75th annual Freeport Host Lions Club Fishin’ Fiesta, it was a rough go with a tropical system hanging over the Gulf.
Inshore angling was a bit better with a record-breaker hitting the leaderboard.
“It’s been a bit slower than normal, but for the quality of fish coming in, I’d say it’s pretty good, no doubt,” Fishin’ Fiesta weigh master Micah Bohon said. “We have some good fish up on the leaderboard, but there are still some spots to fill. Obviously, it’s nasty weather offshore, so we probably won’t get to fill up the board until Friday. But it’s hard to say with the weather the way it’s been acting.”
There is an 80 percent chance of rain for today, with those percentages dwindling by the afternoon to less than 25 percent for Saturday and Sunday.
The record-breaker was an 8.68-pound flounder (gigged) by William Hendrix in the Inshore division.
“That’s a nice one because I’ve never seen one that big and I’ve gigged all my life. I’ve hauled in some7-pounders and some 7 1/2s, but I’ve never seen and 8.68,” Bohon said. “That’s a big one, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime fish right there.”
In the Offshore division, Zack Fletcher took the lead in the redfish (8.63) category, with Ronnie Bohon in first in the speckled trout (4.51); Frank Drabek in the flounder (3.88); Justin Scarpetta, sheepshead (2.91); Jamal Marshall, drum (2.38); Colten Roberts, croaker (0.52); Brad Dunnahoe, gafftop (3.26) and Colten Roberts, sand trout (0.57).
Inshore Juvenile leaders are Jase Schuck, redfish (6.42) and speckled trout (3.52); Paisley Dunnahoe, flounder (1.98); and Hailey Sandridge, drum (12.19) and gafftop (5.02).
Juvenile Offshore leaders included Ty Winstanley, flounder (gigged) (4.47).
The only Offshore placer was David Chase in red snapper (13.37).
“It was rough and we barely got limited snapper; there was two of us on a boat, and we barely got 10 snapper today,” Chase said. “We went 23 miles offshore and we had a 2 1/2-knot drift, so it was just nasty out there. The only reason we went today was because it was supposed to get nastier the next three days.”
Chase is celebrating his birthday today, but has no idea where he will be dropping his hook.
“Depending on the weather, I just might take my boat out but stay inshore,” the Freeport resident said. “I placed, so let them get out there and beat them.”
Nine-year-old Jase Schuck brought in a couple of leaders, as did his father Robert Schuck.
“We threw out some bait and put some ounces on the weight and I reeled it in,” Jase Schuck said. “The redfish took me about five minutes to bring in.”
An incoming fourth-grader at Stephen F. Austin Elementary, Jase Schuck has already won a Lifetime Fishing License with the Fishin’ Fiesta.
