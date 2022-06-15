Southern Brazoria County had its fair share of representation in this season’s District 25-4A baseball selections.
Sweeny spearheaded the recipients after sharing the district crown with Needville in yet another successful season for the Bulldogs (11-1, 25-5).
Sweeny was pegged as the No. 2 seed and faced a tough Boerne Greyhound team that ousted the Bulldogs, 2-0, in a Region IV Area round matchup.
The Bulldogs had a district-best three players earn individual honors.
Sweeny’s Tyler Mills was named the most valuable player; Collin Coker was the co-offensive player of the year; and Garrett Nail was the pitcher of the year. Bulldogs head coach James Howell shared coach of the year honors.
The Roughnecks (7-5, 14-14) clinched third in the district standings and faced Rockport-Fulton in a bidistrict matchup they lost, 10-0, 8-1.
Columbia’s Payton Johnson was voted the defensive player of the year.
Needville also had individual honorees, including Jess Lollar as the co-offensive player of the year; Ryan Rodriguez as the newcomer of the year; and head coach Elliot Babcock as the co-coach of the year.
The Brazosport Exporters (6-6, 11-18) clinched fourth and lost to eventual 4A state champ Sinton, 10-0, 14-1, in the first round of the playoffs.
Making first team for Sweeny were center fielder Noah Pate, catcher Peyton Pierce, first baseman Caleb Myers, outfielder Landon Hammond and outfielder Morgan Nance.
Columbia’s selections included utility player Kade Reynolds, pitcher Tate Thrasher and utility Brian Craig; Brazosport’s selections included second baseman Jaden Silbas and utility Austin Haynes.
Other first-team honorees were Needville’s Bryce Nirider, Coy Pierce, Camden Babcock, Bo Spitdowski and Kody Gibbs; Stafford’s Angel Ponce and Adrian Chavez; and Bay City’s Blake McLennan.
Sweeny’s second-team selections were Kaden Hurt, Brandon Stewart, Timmy Shepard and Trevor Mathis; Columbia’s included Cole Gotcher, Hayden Coker and Cameron Chelakis; and Brazosport’s were Kaiden Shoemake and Sebastian Montemayor.
Other second-team players included Needville’s Cole Todd, Cade Meuth and John Loewe; Stafford’s Jordan Martinez and Macario Aleman; Bay City’s Seth Garcia and Ashton Wallace; and La Marque’s Jimmy Saldana.
Honorable mention selections went to Sweeny’s Troy Seguin; Columbia’s Blaise Bellard and Cole McElveen; and Brazosport’s Romeo Reyes and Adrian Lopez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.