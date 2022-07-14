Columbia graduate Jabari Mack recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Accompanying him are, front row, left, Gwen Grant, mother; Mack and Ben Mack, father. Back row, left, Greater Mount Zion Church Rev. Roland Hendricks and Columbia track and field coach Terrence Franks.
WEST COLUMBIA — Jabari Mack saved the best performance of his senior season at Columbia for the perfect time, and it paid dividends.
The Roughneck, who competed in the 400-meter dash, set a personal-best time to help him become the state champion in the event at the UIL Class 4A Track & Field State meet in May.
“It felt great,” he said. “It was a great way to end my senior year.”
Not highly recruited throughout his senior season, being a state champion changed that for Mack. He eventually chose to go with Oklahoma Wesleyan University last month to continue his track and field career.
“Even though they are kind of far, they had the best offer and schooling,” Mack said.
Many schools were interested in Mack, he said, following the state track and field meet, including the University of Texas at San Antonio and a Houston-area school.
Mack also played football for the Roughnecks, but the four-year track athlete had his heart set on track. The recent Roughneck graduate will compete in the 400 open, the triple jump and the 1,600-meter relay.
“All year, I knew I wanted to go to college in track; I just didn’t know how I was going to get there,” he said. “When I won state, it opened a lot of things up. There weren’t a whole lot of colleges looking into me before the state meet, but afterward, that’s when the offers started rolling in.”
Mack won the 400 dash at the state meet with a time of 48.51, beating his previous personal-best time of 49.09 the month before.
Mack was also the first person in his family to make it to state, he said.
The Bartlesville, Oklahoma, school is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and is a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the National Christian College Athletic Association. The school is about 15 minutes north of Tulsa.
Cedric Muteshi leads the Eagles program after being promoted to head coach in 2021.
