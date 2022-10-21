Various of Brazoria County cross-country runners will compete at the next stage of its season as the regional meet kicks off early next week.
ANGLETON
Angleton junior Samantha Clarke had high expectations after performing at a high level for her previous school as a sophomore.
She continues to raise the bar as her 10th place finish in the District 18-5A was good enough to advance as the lone Lady Wildcat to Huntsville for the Region III Cross-Country Championships at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kate Barr-Ross Park regionals.
Ladycats coach Robert Robinson saw the immediate impact she made on the team.
“We had some high expectations, and we thought she might have a chance to make regions. She’s just a fun kid to be around, always pleasant and works hard. She’s been a team leader for us this year,” Robinson said.
He also credits her teammates for their willingness and acceptance when she joined the team.
“With her being a really good runner, it made it a lot easier, and it kind of put the pressure on our other kids to step up because that kind of followed her lead right off the bat,” he said.
COLUMBIA
The course at Texas A&M Corpus Christi is described as having gradual hills, sharp turns and curved areas, Columbia girls coach Kathryn Carr said.
She reminisced on her team falling short of the district crown last year. That was not a problem this year.
The Lady ’Necks are coming off winning the District 26-4A title, with all seven runners finishing in the top 20, headlined by a sixth-place finish from Braylee Schill in 14:35.
Junior Lela Erwin has been a regular at regionals, earning the bid every year of high school so far, including being the lone participant for the school as a freshman. She ran the second-best time for the Lady ’Necks at district at 14:37, good for eighth overall.
“We have one senior on the team, and she’s kind of the older, wiser one, and she has kind of led in that she’s kind of the calm, level-headed one,’’ Carr said about McKenzie Whipple.
The team has two freshmen, one that has saved her best toward the end in Emma Dupont. She is coming off a ninth-place finish at district, with a 14:39 time, third on the team.
“She has been pushing herself really hard, and she was pleasantly surprised at how well she’s performing,” Carr said. “From Day 1, I was surprised that she stepped into that varsity role pretty quick.”
The crowd of runners will get a little bigger, and the room for error will be just as tight as the runners competing. However, Carr expects her team to improve their performance from last year when the team finished 21st. Then freshman Laysa Stanford led the team with a 99th-place time of 14:49.22.
“The harder they work, the more they gel,” Carr said. “They seem to work and encourage each other and motivate each other, it has just kind of all progressed and just been a great season. They are a great group of girls, and they are a pleasure to be around.”
The gun will sound for Sweeny and Columbia at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Region IV Cross-Country Championships at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SWEENY
The Sweeny boys team will also be in Corpus Christi after a runner-up finish at district, edging out the tiebreaker with Stafford with 67 points.
The Bulldogs clipped the Spartans at the district meet after falling behind them in the final standings of the Oct. 6 race in Bay City.
When he is not catching passes on the football field, junior William Bashaw trades the cleats for running shoes. He plays wide receiver and defensive back for the football team but has churned a successful cross-country season, finishing with a team-best 19:14, good for fifth place at district.
“It is phenomenal to me that he’s having to put in extra work running cross-country and then having football practice after school. So to me, he’s shown a lot of leadership and a lot of work ethic and he’s done really well,” Sweeny boys coach Sam Rakowitz said. “He’s one of those that you wish you had 100 of.”
Payton Aucoin had a 21st-place finish and has made the most improvement on the team, the coach said.
After being the sixth-fastest runner for the team, he ended up placing third for Sweeny at district.
Sweeny will also bring an individual runner, Ariana Thompson, after she punched her ticket to the next round with a 10th-place finish.
Rakowitz describes her as having a quiet personality and flies under the radar but is among the team’s best runners.
“In cross-country, you have to have kids with a strong work ethic for them to be successful, and Ariana has the best work ethic,” she said. “She never misses a practice, she always has a positive attitude, she wants to get better and got that last spot which was awesome.”
The top three teams advance to the state level, but the top 10 individual runners not on a qualifying team will also advance.
“It takes a lot to want to come out and run, especially early in the morning and on Saturdays, and I think this is a really special group,” Rakowitz said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.