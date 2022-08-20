COMMENTARY: Friday night lights return to BCS Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Playing football in front of friends and family on Friday nights has always been unique.Playing under the Friday night lights meant you made it on varsity for players.For families, it was a night of tailgating at the stadium or planning your evening around seeing young men leave it all out on the field on those fall Friday nights.For guys like myself, it’s an adrenaline rush of covering a game, talking to the players and coaches and reliving it all in the office for our subscribers to read the next day.It’s a tradition that lasts 10 weeks, sometimes longer, out of the year, and it’s a tradition that’s returning on a full-time basis at Brazosport Christian School.Last year, the Eagles could host games behind the school at its field, but those home games occurred on Saturday afternoons, with one 5 p.m. Friday game.During the 2020 season, BCS had a Friday night game once before hosting three games seven times in 2018 and ’19 combined.This year, all five home games are being played at the school with a 7 p.m. start time.Mobile lights will be used to brighten the field, first-year head coach Ricky Austin said.BCS’ sports programs do a lot with very little, but it hasn’t slowed performance.The Brazosport Christian track and field teams practice during the spring without a track, just a stone path that runs along one side of the makeshift football field.The long jump pit sits along the parking lot, so athletes must wait for a car to pass before resuming their practice. Yet the program has won a state title in girls in 2021 and boys this past spring.The school also does not have a baseball diamond on campus, and Emily Brown, the school’s first swimmer in its history, has to set a time to practice at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center.It’s no big deal, though, since she became a state qualifier in the winter.With those adjustments BCS programs have to make, it’s good to see the school rewarding its fans, players and coaches by hosting games on Friday nights.It’s a tradition for many families, student-athletes, students, school officials and fans, and now BCS can be a part of that tradition. Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com. 