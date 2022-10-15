WEST COLUMBIA
Leading up to the Battle of the San Bernard, both Sweeny and Columbia were fighting for a playoff spot.
When the dust settled Friday night at Griggs Field, the Roughnecks scored 10 touchdowns, Trevon Lewis reached the end zone four times and the home team broke a school record for the most points scored in a game.
As for the Roughnecks’ playoff hopes? They are alive and well following their dominating 73-0 win over the Bulldogs.
“Our philosophy has been, we want to be peaking when it comes to district time,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “In the preseason, everybody gets worried, and we don’t. What we are looking for is improvement, we want to be healthy and try guys in different spots to find the best lineup.
“If you take away the Sealy game, I feel like we’ve played well in district.”
The Roughnecks (2-2, 4-4) started the District 10-4A, D-II campaign 0-2 as the team applied the final touches to their revamped backfield. Since then, the Roughnecks have outscored Wharton and Sweeny 139-30, the Wing-T running game is lethal again and Columbia finds itself sitting fourth in the district standings heading into La Marque next week.
“I feel like the Bellville game was the turning point,” Mascheck said. “After our showing against Sealy, we came back and played them (Bellville) in a physical football game. … It was 28-21, but we had a chance at the end, and I think the kids truly thought, ‘You know, we are actually a good football team, and we can do a few things.’
“We went to Wharton last week, and I thought we dominated the game offensively, and tonight, we took the game over early.”
Lewis was a one-man wrecking crew with 99 yards on seven carries and four first-half touchdowns. His vision and speed were no match for Sweeny (0-3, 1-6) — who is in danger of having its nine-year playoff streak snapped. In his fourth game since returning from a shoulder injury, Lewis added to his impressive numbers with 29 carries for 367 yards, 12.6 yards per carry and eight touchdowns.
“He has great vision, and he makes sharp cuts,” Mascheck said. “He did a great job running the football and made a lot of big plays for us.”
The back gave all the credit to his blockers.
“I just kept on going, and I couldn’t slow down,” he said. “My blockers did all the dirty work, so I didn’t have to do too much work. I give all of my credit to them.”
Columbia did its damage early and often Friday night.
The ’Necks outgained Sweeny 282-26 in the first half, and of the Bulldogs’ first nine offensive drives, six ended in turnovers. Sweeny recorded six first downs for the game.
“I was very pleased defensively,” Mascheck said. “I thought we did a good job controlling the run game.”
Lewis set the pace early when the junior scored on Columbia’s opening drive with a 10-yard run to the left corner of the end zone. A 30-yard pass from Tate Thrasher to Naqualyn Grice on the second play from scrimmage catapulted the drive as it put Columbia on the doorstep of the red zone.
The Bulldogs reached the plus side of the field twice Friday night, on the team’s first and last drives.
Sweeny went to work on its ensuing possession, highlighted by a 25-yard pass from Peyton Pierce to Kyler Head. The first drive, however, resulted in the Bulldogs’ first turnover when Daxton Newell forced a fumble that Diego Acevedo recovered. Six plays later, Lewis punctuated Columbia’s second drive with a 23-yard touchdown run for an early 14-0 lead with 5:20 remaining in the opening quarter.
A turnover on the Bulldogs’ next drive turned into a highlight reel for Grice as the senior back broke a pair of tackles during his 38-yard scamper for the one-play score. With 4:18 remaining in the opening quarter, the Roughnecks led 21-0.
Following back-to-back punts by both teams, Sweeny’s possession to start the second quarter ended when Acevedo forced a third-down fumble in the end zone and recovered by Kai Castile for the score.
Sweeny punted on its next drive to give Columbia the ball on its 31-yard line.
Jaheim Campbell started out of the gate with a 13-yard trap run and hit another solid gain on a 9-yard trap two plays later.
Grice recorded 12 yards to set up Lewis’ third touchdown — a reverse up the left sideline untouched for a 38-yard touchdown run. Cole Gotcher’s extra point with 6:02 left in the first half made it 35-0.
Two plays into Sweeny’s next drive ended with Reagan Gibson falling on top of the ball on a Bulldog fumble at Sweeny’s 40-yard line. The senior recovered two fumbles on the night.
Three runs by Kavion Lewis gave way to Trevon Lewis for his fourth score — a 6-yard run to the right corner of the end zone.
Cayden Jones, who racked up 254 yards last week against La Marque, was limited to an unofficial 26 yards on 13 carries and two fumbles against the ’Necks — including a fumble on Sweeny’s next drive.
Gotcher’s strong night continued as the junior booted a 37-yard field goal through the uprights to put the Roughnecks up, 45-0, with 1:22 left in the first half. Gotcher finished 10-for-10 on extra points and nailed his lone field goal try on the night.
Jamarcus Higgins got in on the scoring on the first play from scrimmage on Sweeny’s next possession when he caught Pierce’s underthrown pass and returned it about 40 yards for a 52-0 score.
Sweeny’s woes continued when its opening possession of the second half ended with Newell blocking the punt, putting the ball on Sweeny’s 40. Four plays later, Campbell scored from 9 yards to make it 59-0 with 6:39 left in the third quarter. Newell was everywhere Friday night. The junior linebacker forced at least one fumble, blocked a punt and his name was called on several tackles, including a sack.
“He is a playmaker,” Mascheck said. “When he is locked in, he can make big plays all over the place, and tonight, he did.
After another Bulldog punt, Lewis ran it 14 yards on first down for his final carry of the night. Campbell rumbled for 8, and Grice picked up the remaining 18 yards on two plays for the 66-0 lead.
Kavion Lewis scored the final touchdown with 4:50 to play.
The 73 points in a game eclipsed Columbia’s previous record of 69 scored in 2014 against Houston Austin.
“The kids are playing outstanding right now, and I could not be more proud of them,” Mascheck said.
