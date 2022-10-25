FREEPORT — Last season’s matchup at Brazosport High School saw Sweeny rally from three sets down to beat the Lady Exporters The victory would eventually propel the Lady Dogs into the playoffs after winning a play-in game against Bay City.
Brazosport made sure that didn’t happen on their home court again.
The Lady Ships made quick work of their District 26-4A foe with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 victory Tuesday night in each team’s district finale.
“I think we still need to communicate a little bit more, but from Friday to today, it has been a tremendous turnaround,” Brazosport coach Arion Short said. “Friday, we did not play well at all, but today, they played together, did what we needed them to do, were coachable and put the ball where I asked them to put it.”
For Brazosport (9-3, 10-9), the Lady Exporters ended a significant turnaround from last season's 3-9 district and 7-22 overall campaign by finishing second in the district this year.
Tuesday's loss puts the Lady Dogs (6-6, 9-19) in another play-in game, this time against Iowa Colony (6-6, 7-14), who defeated La Marque in three sets Tuesday. Sweeny and Iowa Colony split the season series.
A time and place for the play-in game have not been determined.
“I think it’s about having energy, staying up and believing in one another,” Sweeny coach Patricia Johnson said. “We are quick to get down when one play goes the wrong way. So I think if we keep the energy up and stay up, regardless if things are going our way or not, I think we will be fine.”
Both teams struggled to hold serve in Game 1 of Tuesday’s match, as neither squad led more than three points throughout the game. A double-hit violation on Sweeny gave Deja El-Amin the serve with the score tied at 23 — the 14th tie in the game. Freshman Amaya Waddy registered a kill to put the Lady Exporters up, forcing Sweeny to burn a timeout, and Brazosport closed the set out by scoring the next two points.
Leading 6-4 in the second set, Lizet Jimenez's tip at the net put Jazelyn Peoples on the line, where the junior served the next three points to push the Lady Exporters’ lead to 10-4.
“We talk about our placing. We don’t just want to tip, but we want to be intentional with our placement, and I think that has helped us tremendously,” Short said.
The Lady Dogs committed three errors in that span.
“We just didn’t show up today,” Johnson said. “The energy wasn’t there, and it was like we forgot how to play volleyball.”
The Lady Dogs closed a 16-8 deficit to within four with Cierra Turner serving as the Lady Exporters committed three errors, and Ariyana Campbell recorded a kill. The Lady Exporters regained serve and pushed the lead to 21-13, eventually finishing the set thanks to Natali Reyes’ kill at set point to go up 2-0.
Sweeny’s offense helped regain the serve in Game 3, but untimely errors kept the Lady Dogs from getting into rhythm.
A Brazosport blocking error off a hit from Campbell tied the set at 3, but a Lady Dog kill attempt sailed, giving the serve back to the Lady Exporters with a 4-3 lead. An ace by El-Amin and two Sweeny errors propelled a 3-0 B’port run before Shaylee Robinson’s kill thwarted the rally.
“Shaylee is fantastic on the right side. She brings a lot of power,” Johnson said. “And Ari, when she is on her game, especially with her blocking, it’s the same with Shay. They both did their jobs tonight with the blocks on the front row, and I was proud of them for doing that tonight.”
Caydance Lobdell’s tip gave Turner the serve down 12-7, and the junior rallied the Lady Dogs to 12-10. Sweeny held with the Lady Exporters, but Peoples’ serving put the game away.
The senior recorded three consecutive aces to break the set open with a 21-14 lead. A double-hit call against Sweeny gave the Lady Exporters a 22-14 advantage. Turner recorded an ace with Brazosport at match point, but a kill sailed long, ending the match.
“... We struggle on covering tips … and I think that hurt us tonight,” Johnson said. “We missed our serves, we couldn’t pass the ball and we made more errors than they did today. That's what it came down to.”
