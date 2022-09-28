CLUTE — Brazoswood is making history, but head coach Joe Dale Cary is cautiously optimistic as his team heads to Week 2 of the District 24-6A season.
Cary and the Bucs (1-0, 5-0) will look to continue their winning ways Friday when they host winless Clear Brook (0-1, 0-5) at Hopper Field. Kickoff of the First Responders Game is at 7 p.m.
“It’s another game, it’s a district game and it’s the biggest one because it is the next one,” Cary said. “The goal doesn’t change. The goal is to be 1-0. (We) just do what we’ve been doing.”
The Bucs are coming off their lowest scoring output of the season last week but, more importantly, are one of three teams in the district with a 1-0 record following their 42-21 win over Clear Creek.
Other than the win, an aspect Cary was happy with was how the Bucs responded to adversity.
Brazoswood led 21-3 late in the second quarter when Clear Creek scored and converted the two-point conversion to pull within 21-14. The Wildcats had all the momentum heading into the locker room, Cary said.
However, the Bucs outscored Clear Creek 21-7 in the second half to run away with the win.
“I went in at halftime and challenged our kids to respond,” Cary said. “Don’t look back. Whatever happened, happened, so move on and play the next play, and our kids responded with grit and toughness in the second half.
“I was happy that that situation happened because we are going to face adversity these next four weeks.”
Cary was also pleased with the Bucs’ offense, albeit not another 60-point performance.
Brazoswood churned 439 yards of offense, including 269 on the ground. The team also converted 73 percent (11-of-15) on third downs.
“The only thing that stopped us was ourselves with a couple of costly penalties, a turnover, so I don’t feel like we have been stopped offensively other than us stopping ourselves,” Cary said.
Quarterback Isaac Ponce turned in another solid performance. He threw for 170 yards on 16-of-19 passing and a touchdown. Cary thought two of those incompletions came on drops. Ponce also rushed for 125 yards on 25 carries and added three scores. It was his second 100-yard rushing game this season.
The senior has transitioned well to Cary’s and offensive coordinator Cam DeBesse’s philosophy. Ponce has already exceeded his numbers from last season with 1,105 passing yards, completing 52 percent of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns. He has 511 rushing yards on 71 carries, a 7.2-yard average and nine scores — all career highs.
“Isaac is a very good player,” Cary said. “He’s got some exceptional tools as a quarterback — he has a great arm, he’s tough — and he is one of those kids who plays with no fear. This offense fits him and his style. We play fast, so he doesn’t have to think a lot; he has to go out and play.
“It has been fun to watch him transition into this offense, turn it loose on Friday nights and play.”
Cary has felt the excitement in the air regarding his program’s first 5-0 start since 2006 and being 1-0 in district play for the second straight year.
“We have a chance to be 6-0 for the first time since 2006, and I think anytime you are winning, it cures a lot of ills,” Cary said. “It’s been exciting, and I think the kids believe in the potential that we have. We have a lot of tough football ahead of us starting Friday night with Brook.
“I told our kids, don’t let their record deceive you.”
The Wolverines are coming off a 42-13 district-opening loss to Clear Falls. The Wolverines have not scored more than 23 points this season, but Brook has played good defenses, which has impacted the team’s offensive production, Cary said. Brook returns 13 players and 11 starters from a year ago but lost most of its offensive firepower.
“They’ve been in most of their games,” Cary said. “It has probably taken them a little longer to find their groove and gel as an offense, but that very well could happen in Week 6. So we have to be ready for that.”
Brook came into Hopper Field last year as a one-win team and was still searching for its first district victory when the Wolverines upset the Bucs, 36-27. Despite Brook’s winless record, Cary is not approaching Friday as a trap game.
“Just keep working hard and keep showing up every day with the right attitude and effort,” he said. “Brook is going to come over here with a good game plan, and they are going to be ready for us, and we need to do the same. We’ve got to go execute, and we’ve got to go play.”
Receiver Michael Lewis is the player to watch on Cary’s radar and is a deep threat for Brook quarterback Kingston Cramer.
“No. 15 (Lewis) is their guy on offense,” Cary said. “They move him around, put him in the backfield. He is an exceptional player and does a lot of good things. We have paid a lot of attention to him all week.”
The Wolverines will present a different look on defense than what Brazoswood is accustomed to with its 3-3 stack scheme, Cary said.
The six-man front allows the Wolverines to have a five-man, nickel-like secondary with three safeties to cover the back end, which could hinder Brazoswood’s big-play ability.
“It is not something you see every week, so it does present some challenges,” Cary said. “You have to plan for some of the games they play up front. It presents a challenge because it is not something you often see, so we have three or four days to prepare for it.”
To counter that, Cary wants to throw different formational looks at them to gain an advantage, including pre-snap movement and window-dressing to throw Brook off guard.
“We want to try to manipulate their coverages, and you have to do some of those things,” Cary said. “It is hard to line up, so you have to play some games to create mismatches.”
