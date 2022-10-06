CLUTE
The last time Brazoswood opened a season 7-0, the video game “Mario Bros.” was first released as a Nintendo arcade game, the final episode of “M.A.S.H.” aired and the cost of a gallon of gas was 96 cents.
It’s been a minute.
The year was 1983, and the Bucs are looking to go 7-0 for the fifth time in program history.
“It would do a lot for this program, a lot of firsts,” Brazoswood coach Joe Dale Cary said.
To reach that milestone, the Bucs will have to do it against a team they have never defeated.
The Bucs will travel Friday to Veterans Memorial Stadium to take on Clear Springs in a District 24-6A matchup.
“Springs will let you know where you are; it’s a good measuring stick,” Cary said. “Our kids are excited about the challenge.”
Brazoswood (2-0, 6-0) is 0-10 all-time against Clear Springs (1-1, 3-3). The smallest margin of defeat came in 2014 when the Bucs lost, 47-44.
“No. 1, it would be the first win over Clear Springs in program history, which would be awesome,” Cary said. “Going 3-0 in district puts you in a really, really good spot to clinch a playoff spot. A handful of teams will be 7-0 this week, so you would be in pretty good company of an elite group of teams.”
Brazoswood is coming off a 48-27 win over Clear Brook last week. The Bucs surpassed their win total from the previous three years combined (5-21) under head coach Danny Youngs, and the team’s 2-0 district mark equals the number of district wins for the program from 2018-21.
The 2022 Bucs are the eighth team in program history to start a season 6-0. The program’s best start of the season was 10-0 in 1970.
Clear Springs is coming off a 21-14 loss last week to Clear Falls. The Chargers also had to come back in their district opener against Dickinson after trailing by as much as 35-21 late in the third quarter but scored 17 straight points to win 38-35.
The Chargers make hay in the trenches with their big and physical linemen.
“Their left tackle (Nick Fattig) has committed to Texas Tech, and their right tackle is a junior with multiple Division I offers,” Cary said. “Their center and guards are big and powerful. They are going to try to mash you up.”
The line has created holes for running back Xai’Shaun Edwards, who Cary said is the best back the team will have faced this season. Edwards leads the Chargers with 555 rushing yards on 118 carries and seven touchdowns.
“And Creek and Brook had good running backs, but this guy is better,” Cary said. “He is quick and explosive.”
The Chargers like to throw the ball deep, Cary said. Clear Springs has been using two quarterbacks, senior Brendan Malloy (31-of-73 passing, 503 yards, four touchdowns) and sophomore Julian Salazar (24-of-47 passing, 442 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions). The Chargers’ top receiver is Ashton Schumann, who has 14 receptions for 317 yards and two scores.
Despite the unbeaten record and playmaking on both sides of the ball, Cary harped on the need to limit explosive plays, which has bitten Brazoswood a few times this season.
Against Westbury, the Bucs surrendered passing touchdowns of 75 and 70 yards. In Week 2 at Baytown Sterling, the Bucs allowed kickoff returns of 94 and 50 yards, both going for scores. Against Brook, running back Jaylon Richardson bolted for a 69-yard rushing touchdown.
An explosive play is considered more than 20 yards on a pass play and more than 10 yards on a rush. Limiting those plays starts with tackling.
On Richardson’s 23-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, three Buc defenders missed a tackle.
“Limiting the big play is always a concern,” Cary said. “With Springs, Dickinson and Falls coming up, it’s a matter of tackling better athletes in space. The missed tackles cost us a touchdown last week; things like that are going to be a big thing.”
On defense, the Chargers run a similar 3-4 defense to Brazoswood, anchored by a deep defensive line.
“That is the No. 1 concern, winning the line of scrimmage,” Cary said. “Their linebackers are good-looking, high school football players. They’ve got great team speed, they will be the fastest team we’ve played all year, and they don’t have a whole lot of weaknesses.”
Turnovers will be huge Friday night, Cary said. The Bucs rallied around three Brook turnovers last week, including Croix Rivera’s pick-six on the second play from scrimmage. While the offense has avoided the giveaways, Cary wants to see more production.
The Bucs had their lowest rushing output in a game last week with 144 yards. Quarterback Isaac Ponce rushed for 131 yards, but running back Jose Trevino had just 8 yards on nine carries.
“I think they keyed on Jose and tried to make somebody beat them, and Isaac rose to the challenge,” Cary said. “We are going to have to be able to run the football versus Springs. If we can’t run the ball, we’re going to struggle all night.”
In addition, Cary has made the sophomore Trevino the lead back after opening the season with a running-back-by-committee approach.
“He is our No. 1 guy,” Cary said. “We are going to keep feeding him and keep pounding.”
Cary pointed out some of the issues the Bucs had last week that he wanted to correct leading into Friday’s game. The offense punted on its first two drives of the game and went 4-of-12 on third downs. Penalties were also a headache for the coach.
“Our pass protection has been pretty good, and we had a couple of lapses Friday night,” Cary said. “... The kids know it, we didn’t have a great week of practice, and it showed Friday night. We punted on our first two offensive series. If you don’t prepare well, you are not going to play well, and it came to light Friday night.”
However, Cary was glad it happened, so his players understood the importance of preparing for the next opponent. He still believes the Bucs have not played their best football this season, and he’s challenging them to do so this week.
“I don’t know that all three phases have clicked together yet,” Cary said. “Yeah, we have scored a bunch of points in a couple of games, but we gave up big plays on defense on those nights. I think we have yet to play our best football.
“I challenged our kids on Monday. ‘Let’s see what would happen if we play our best game this week and put all three phases together. Play solid on defense. They are going to score — we have not had a shutout yet — they are going to score, and that’s OK. But make them work for it, make them earn it.”
Friday’s can be heard on brazosportisd.net.
