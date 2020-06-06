University Interscholastic League schools are able to conduct voluntary summer conditioning and sports specific workouts Monday, and athletics directors in southern Brazoria County are looking forward to seeing their athletes again.
“We’re all looking to get back to normalcy and I know our coaches are chomping at the bit to get out and see the kids again,” Brazosport ISD Athletics Director Alan Weddell said. “Safety is the No. 1 deal for us and we had a visual walkthrough and got input from everybody to adhere to state and CDC guidelines.”
Schools across the area have prepared schedules and safety guidelines for athletes to follow as they head into workouts Monday.
Brazosport ISD
Workouts will be Monday through Thursday at a variety of locations, including Hopper Field, Clute Football Field, Slade Field, and the gyms at Clute and Lake Jackson Intermediate schools.
Weddell wants to make sure the safety guidelines are enforced. All athletes will be prescreened, including having their temperatures taken, and anyone who has a high temperature will be sent home and asked to go to hospital, he said.
The district has bought about 20,000 paper towels to wipe down equipment and is prepared to get more if needed, Weddell said.
Hand sanitizer and disinfectants also will be provided and it’s suggested athletes wear masks or face coverings. It is also mandatory they have water available.
ANGLETON ISD
The Wildcats will be doing their summer conditioning workouts inside Monday, Wednesday and Friday and outside Tuesday and Thursday. Indoor workouts for boys start at 8:30 a.m. in the high school weight room while girls start at 9 a.m. in the junior high weight room.
Outdoor sessions start at 8:30 a.m. for everyone.
“We are all very excited getting them back for workouts, but we are more excited to be able to see them again,” Angleton Athletics Director Jason Brittain said. “We have a good plan in place and will re-evaluate our plan daily to make adjustments as needed.”
Hand sanitizer and disinfectants will be provided and it’s suggested athletes wear masks or face coverings. It is also mandatory they have water available.
SWEENY ISD
Athletes will have their workouts Monday through Thursday with Fridays reserved for makeup days.
All junior high and high school girls strength and conditioning workouts go from 8 to 9 a.m. or 9 to 10 a.m., and boys junior high and high school workouts go from 9 to 10 a.m. or 10 to 11 a.m. depending on the sport.
“We’re excited as a staff and we’re looking forward to looking at our kids again and excited about the opportunity,” Sweeny Athletics Director Randy Lynch said. “We’ve been preparing all week and most of the work we got set up is outside.”
Lynch wants to slowly get back into normalcy for the athletes while doing his best to keeping them safe , he said.
All athletes will have their temperatures scanned each day and must have their own water.
Hand sanitizer and disinfectants will be provided and it’s suggested athletes wear masks or face coverings.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
The Roughneck athletics staff is ready to move from virtual coaching to in-person sessions, which will be Monday through Friday.
“The most important thing is coming back to see the kids. We’ve had Zoom meetings, but being around the kids on a daily basis will bring a lot to the table,” Columbia Athletics Director Brent Mascheck said. “We’re going to take baby steps early on and the safety of the kids is our No. 1 priority.”
Mascheck plans to slowly work the kids back into shape throughout the summer. He also wants to make sure they do it right, he said.
“We need to do this right because all eyes are watching how everything transpires and the parents are trusting us coaches to do the right thing,” Mascheck said. “Not just us, but every school in Texas.”
Hand sanitizer and disinfectants will be provided and it’s suggested athletes wear masks or face coverings. It is also mandatory they have water available.
Information on Danbury’s plans was unavailable Friday.
For information, check out the schedules for each school district attached to this story at thefacts.com.
