As I was writing about this weekend’s Spikes & Spurs Golf Tournament at Mulligans Golf Center in Angleton, I found out the annual golf outing has been canceled.
After not being able to locate the post on the Mulligans Golf Center Facebook page, I looked it up on the Brazoria County Fair Association page, which states that Saturday’s tournament has been canceled.
It was still on when I talked to Lonnie Cagle, co-owner of Mulligans Golf Center, late last week about the tournament. Other local golf courses have hosted the annual Brazoria County Fair Association event over the years, and fair officials wanted to bring it to Mulligans, Cagle said.
Cagle did not answer a call Monday evening seeking more information on the news.
Luckily, I talked to Cagle about other new things happening at the Angleton center.
The center is gearing up for its third and final set of days for the Summer Break Junior Golf Clinic, which is Aug. 9 to 11. The clinic provides eight hours of professional instruction, and each participant will receive a lifetime membership at Mulligans, a T-shirt and a lunch. Cagle has two certified PGA head golf instructors on his staff that help with the clinic.
“It’s been going well,” Cagle said. “We’ve had smaller classes of about five to seven kids, which is good because they get a lot of personal instruction. It has worked out well. The kids love it.”
The center is still taking sign-ups. Those interested can register by calling 979-730-4653. The $150 fee per person is due at registration.
Mulligans has also become a dealer for TaylorMade Golf and Callaway, which has helped the center grow, Cagle said, and the entertainment business keeps patrons returning.
“We have our golf, and we have our entertainment, and we are still getting new customers every month,” Cagle said. “It is constantly growing. There are new games added to the system, and it keeps everybody interested.”
Another addition to the Toptracer software at each bay is a weekly challenge beginning this month.
“Top Golf puts that on, and they add it to the system,” Cagle said. “We give a top prize out on our range, and Top Golf gives a top prize to golfers throughout the United States and the world. So our system is connected worldwide, and you are challenging people from everywhere.”
The center at 855 CR 340 in Angleton is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. To reserve a bay, call 979-730-4653.
