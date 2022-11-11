FREEPORT — While on the bus ride back from the Exporters’ 24-point loss to El Campo, coaches and players were on Maxpreps, refreshing the page to see if their playoff hopes would stay alive.
Bay City and Stafford were playing, both standing at 3-2 in district play.
Due to a lightning delay, Bay City and Stafford’s game started later and gave Brazosport a chance to watch the game’s closing minutes at Bay City’s football field.
Bay City kneeled in victory formation, and while Stafford’s season ended, the Exporters’ secured their ticket to the playoffs.
Brazosport (5-5) will have its toughest test of the season, hosting (10-0) Houston Booker T. Washington Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. today in a Class 4A, Region 3 bidistrict game at Hopper Field.
The game can be heard at brazosportisd.net.
The Blackcats’ win helped send both Brazosport ISD schools to the playoffs for the first time since 2003. Brazoswood snapped its decade-long drought last week in a 52-24 win over Clear Lake.
Brazosport marks its sixth straight playoff appearance and fourth under head coach Mark Kanipes, who has gotten to watch his first full class of players come up through his program.
“The ones that hang around and give us their all for four years, and we are really loyal to them. We appreciate all they’ve done for us,” Kanipes said. “We knew when they were freshmen, we were going to have a couple of special ones in the group, and it’s been a pleasure to watch them grow up.”
The Exporters found their passing game two weeks ago in a win against Navasota, led by Randon Fontenette throwing three touchdowns. He threw another against El Campo for the Ships’ lone score in last week’s loss.
Brazosport wins when senior running back Xavier Butler surpasses 128 rushing yards in a game. He ran for 94 yards on 17 carries in last week’s game.
When Kanipes got film, he wanted to look at the three closest games the Golden Eagles had played to give them a sense of what to expect.
It’s been hard to find takeaways and exploit weaknesses, with Booker T. Washington’s overwhelming wins flooding the schedule.
The Golden Eagles have demolished every team in its path, with six wins by more than 48 points.
The closest game they played was a 17-point win over Houston Furr.
Kanipes wants an opportunistic mindset on both sides of the football, forcing takeaways and sustained offensive drives while limiting the big plays.
“We’re kind of going into it and planning for everything,” he said.
Quarterback Kamryn Jackson has been efficient throwing the ball, with 22 touchdowns and one interception.
“All we know is their scores and the tape that we have on them, so it’s going to be interesting,” he said.
The Golden Eagles bring a balanced rushing attack, with three runners over 400 rushing yards. Freshman back Nicholas Tramble leads the way at 675 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Apart from their offense, Kanipes points toward his team’s special teams unit to step up and provide positive results, a unit that has had issues in the past, particularly in the kicking game.
“We have actually done a lot better job, but we have got to play more consistently,” he said
The streak of six years is worn proudly on the blue and red shoulder pads, but the Exporters’ toughest test is in front of them.
“Every game has been really close (this season), and I am very excited to keep playing, and we’re going to give it all we got and just look forward to Friday night,” Kanipes said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.