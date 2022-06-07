Danbury shortstop Frankie Vrazel looks to throw out a baserunner during a District 24-3A softball game against East Bernard on March 29 at Danbury. Vrazel, a sophomore, earned the district’s offensive player of the year honor.
It was another successful softball campaign for the Danbury Lady Panthers in 2022. The Lady Panthers (10-2, 23-10) placed second in the District 24-3A standings, clinched the playoff berth and placed a handful of players on the all-district list.
Danbury’s season ended in at the area round against Diboll.
Getting individual awards were sophomore Frankie Vrazel as the offensive player of the year; junior Grace Bracken as the co-defensive player of the year; and Matthew Bowles as the co-coach of the year.
Other individual accolades included East Bernard’s Lexie Warncke as the most valuable player; Jolie Peloquin as the co-defensive player of the year and Christine Sheets as co-coach of the year award; Boling’s Allie Floyd as the pitcher of the year; Kenna Gibson as co-catcher of the year and Kamryn Mears as co-newcomer of the year; Hempstead’s Celeste Trujillo as the co-catcher of the year; and Brazos’ Taylor Brzozowski as co-newcomer of the year.
Landing on the first team for the Lady Panthers were infielder Savana Henken, outfielder Taylor Henken and designated player Riley Jamison.
Other first-team honorees included Hempstead’s Katelyn Howard and Haley Herbert; East Bernard’s Megan Gasch, Bailey Leopold and Morgan Gasch; Van Vleck’s Jailia Wilson and Cortlyn Snow; Boling’s Paige Bentancur; and Brazos’ Caitlyn Snedaker and Makinzy Kneip.
Danbury’s second-team selections were Jenna Penn, Brynlee Auer and Hayley Matheson.
The rest of the district included Van Vleck’s Keira Reis, Olivia Britton and Michelle-Rose Mirelez; Brazos’ Maggie Ochoa; Boling’s Ryleigh Bialas and Mianjel Hayes; East Bernard’s Addison Opela and Kynlee Hall; and Hitchcock’s J’Lailah Dotson.
Danbury’s Lilly Schraven and Lexi Fief were named honorable mention selections.
Landing on the Academic All-District team were Bracken, Montana Filipp, Savana Henken, Taylor Henken, Jamison, Kyla Jasso, Maggie Machacek, Matheson, Mackenzie Riddle, Schraven, Jessica Spillars, Lauren Sykora and Vrazel.
