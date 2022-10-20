Iowa Colony has grown much throughout its inaugural football season.
The season has not been easy for the Pioneers — with many players never competing before in varsity football — but their tenacity has put them in a position to clinch a postseason berth with three games left.
However, the Pioneers have their stiffest test this week.
Iowa Colony (1-2, 2-5) will travel Friday to El Campo to take on the No. 13-ranked Ricebirds (3-0, 8-0)
“They have great players, a great program, and they’ve got a rich tradition,” Iowa Colony coach Ray Garza said. “Those are the types of games that everybody wants to play. For us to be successful in any big-time game, we have to play together. We also have to elevate our game from start to finish.
“It will be a challenge for us and a good experience for our kids.”
The Pioneers are coming off their most impressive game of the season, a 35-34 overtime win against No. 16-ranked Navasota last week. The win signified how far the program had come in just a few weeks.
The Pioneers let a 21-10 third-quarter lead get away in a 35-28 loss to Brookshire Royal on Sept. 9; they pulled within five and on the cusp of the red zone before an interception ended the Pioneers’ comeback chance against Stafford in a 25-20 loss Sept. 29; and the Pioneers led Brazosport 13-12 in the third quarter, but lost by eight after Xavier Butler scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
“It’s very rewarding because they work hard all week long, all season. They are young, and we put a lot on them,” Garza said regarding last week’s win. “We talk about commitment and how much it takes to be fully committed to accomplish the goals that you set for yourself.
“They have come up short for two weeks, but they are in those games where they are one or two plays away from winning or closing it out, so it was good. I was thrilled for our kids and our coaches. I was so proud and happy for them to get that victory.”
Quarterback Kamal Henry is beginning to shape up into a dynamic player. The Manvel transfer was 14-of-19 passing, with a 73 completion percentage, 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and was the team’s leading rusher with 95 yards and two scores last week.
“Kamal is a great competitor, and he has a lot of ability,” Garza said. “We are always talking about situations and understanding them, and he is still learning on that aspect as all of our team is … and Kamal has been responsive to that.
“He wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to make the right decisions and those are all things that help us and help him be successful.”
The win over Navasota has given the Pioneers a chance at a playoff berth in their first season.
After El Campo, the Pioneers play Bay City (1-2, 4-3) and Needville (0-4, 3-5). A win against the Blackcats will elevate the Pioneers to fifth in the standings. If Navasota goes 1-1 in its final two games, Iowa Colony will sneak into fourth with its tiebreaker over the Rattlers.
Nevertheless, Garza is taking it one game at a time.
“It’s about getting better every week,” he said. “We talk about playing 16 games, that’s all the way to a state championship, and how do we get to 16 games? We get better every week. … We have El Campo this week, we are focused on them and we are not focusing on all of the other stuff.”
The Pioneers will get their first experience against Ricebird running back Rueben Owens. The University of Louisville commit leads the district in rushing with 1,117 yards and 16 touchdowns. Butler is a distant second with 878 yards and 12 scores.
The Ricebirds’ defense can be vulnerable. The team has surrendered 25 points or more in four games.
Playing El Campo will mark the Pioneers’ fourth top-25 state-ranked opponent, and all but one of their opponents this year have a .500 record or better. In the Pioneers’ last four losses, three have been decided by eight points or less.
“When we opened Manvel, we were in one of toughest districts at that point as a 4A team. They used to call it the mini SEC,” Garza said. “At Shadow Creek, we got into another tough district, so you want to have competitive games. You want to be able to put your kids in the heat of the fire because that is the only way you are going to grow.
“They are definitely getting pushed this year in multiple levels, but I can’t brag enough about our kids and how they respond and our coaches continuing to show up every week and get to work.”
