SWEENY
Clayton Odom’s first game as Sweeny’s coach did not go as planned last season against Bay City.
He’s hoping the second go-round ends on a happier note.
The Bulldogs open their 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. today against Bay City at Bulldog Stadium in a rematch of last year’s season opener that saw a handful of Sweeny players out sick, leading to a messy 19-9 defeat.
Sweeny will have a new starting quarterback but will rely on depth in the backfield and experience on the offensive line to move the ball, while a new defensive scheme will get an early test against an experienced and athletic Bay City squad.
If Sweeny’s final scrimmage of the summer serves as any indication, the defense should be just fine. The defense overcame its struggles of over-pursuing and allowed just two touchdowns the rest of the night.
“It was good for us,” Odom said. “There’s a lot of good from it and a lot that we can correct.”
Meanwhile, Bay City comes to town under third-year coach Robert Jones with 30 returners, including 18 starters from last season’s 2-7 overall record and 0-5 District 12-4A, D-I campaign.
In the Blackcats backfield is Brice Turner, a Class 4A state track and field silver medalist in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The junior was buried in a crowded backfield last season, running the ball 21 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
The significant addition to the team is Jamerian Knoxon, who was the starting wide receiver and backup quarterback for Brazosport last season. Knoxon was a productive receiver in his sophomore season with 23 receptions in five games for 357 yards and four touchdowns, but he did not see the field under center with Randon Fontenette as the starter.
The Blackcats also return starting back Jada Andrews, who was the team’s leading rusher last season with 541 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Ayden Smith (40 carries, 348 yards, six touchdowns) adds depth in the backfield.
Senior David Perez will be Knoxon’s top returning wideout. He caught a team-high 20 passes for 416 yards and three scores in 2021. Smith (16 catches, 133 yards and three touchdowns), Turner (seven catches, 16 yards) and Andrews (15 receptions, 173 yards) were also pass-catching options last season.
“They are athletic; we knew that coming in,” Odom said. “They have one of the top sprinters in the area. He (Turner) can run, and he is definitely one you can’t let get loose in the open field. They have a lot of talent, so we need to make them make plays and not make mistakes.”
Odom will look to slow Bay City’s roll and limit its athleticism by playing a prominent role on defense this season as the play caller in the team’s new 4-2-5 scheme.
“We want to limit big plays and make them earn everything they get,” Odom said.
The biggest question was who would be the starting quarterback between juniors Kyler Head and Peyton Pierce. Odom said he would have a decision by Thursday.
“They are almost the same kid,” Odom said, “and it’s hard to find a difference. Peyton plays linebacker, so he has more of a linebacker mentality, even on offense. It’s like he wants contact as a quarterback.
“Head is a tough kid as well, but he has embraced the whole quarterback and what it entails. He will play defense if you want him to, and he wants to, but he also wants to play quarterback. They are two great kids, and we will be in good hands with whoever is playing.”
Odom’s game plan on offense is to control the tempo with an experienced offensive line and lean on a deep running back group. Last year’s offense ran through quarterback Trace Holmes, but it can be more balanced this season.
“We’re a year older on the line, and we are a lot stronger than we were last year,” Odom said. “That will be a major difference because last year when we gave the ball to Trace, the defense was right there, but our quarterback will have more time this year.
“The guys have committed themselves to the weight room and have gotten tougher.”
At running back, Odom plans to use senior Jaylyen Washington, junior transfer Kendrick Hernandez and sophomore Caden Jones.
Combating the Bulldogs trio is leading tackler Carlon Jones, who returns after posting a team-high 63 tackles and 11 for a loss as a sophomore. The defensive end will look to disrupt Sweeny’s running game and pressure whoever will take the snaps under center. Sophomore safety Isaiah Gonzales (40 tackles, seven for a loss) will lead Bay City’s defensive backfield.
“We’ve got thunder and lightning with Kendrick Hernandez — he is definitely the thunder. He is looking for contact. You have the lightning with Jaylyen, and you have the mixture of both of them with Caden Jones,” Odom said. “It’s a good deal, and we’ll see what happens.”
The Bulldogs are anticipating a better outcome than last year’s 19-9 season-opening loss to Bay City when many starters were out because of COVID. The Bulldogs’ late rally fell short, including a kickoff return for a touchdown that was called back, Odom said.
That game was a microcosm of a rocky start to the 2021 season for the Bulldogs, including canceling a Week 2 game, enduring a blowout loss to rival Columbia in Week 3 and Hurricane Nicholas postponing practices and pushing back the team’s home opener in Week 4.
“But that’s OK; it’s a new season,” Odom said.
An ingredient for success for the Bulldogs will be to play all four quarters, something the team did not do consistently last season.
Sweeny endured slow starts in games against Columbia, a 63-21 loss, and Needville, a 44-37 defeat that ended at the 1-yard line and had to hold on for a close win against Brookshire Royal to clinch the playoffs.
“We were definitely a second-half team last year,” Odom said. “We always seemed to rally, or we were just a different team in the second half. I can’t put my finger on why. But we have a lot of competitive juniors who should help us come out of the gate and play all four quarters.
“That will be the difference this year.”
Bay City leads the all-time series, 8-9, but the Bulldogs are 45-25-4 overall in season openers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.