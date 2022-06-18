Five of the six Southern Brazoria County teams made the playoffs in what turned out to be another wild ride.
Key team players garnered The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County individual accolades.
Getting the offensive player of the year award went to Sweeny’s Tyler Mills; defensive player of the year was Columbia’s Payton Johnson; newcomer of the year award went to Brazoswood’s Carson Lange; pitcher of the year was shared between Sweeny’s Garrett Nail and Danbury’s Kadin Munson; and utility player of the year was Columbia’s Kade Reynolds.
OFFENSE
For Mills, it was a season of putting everything together for a final push toward playing at the next level. A four-year varsity player, Mills accomplished quite a bit.
A left-handed hitter, he led the team in hitting with a .403 average in 77 at-bats with 31 hits, 28 runs, 32 RBIs, .623 slugging and a .505 on-base percentage.
“I just loved it, and varsity just made my game better at this level pretty early, which kept building during time,” Mills said. “So this year, I wanted to bat pretty good and limit my strikeouts, and I did that and just put the ball in play a lot. My swing isn’t too hard, and with that, I went up to the plate with a two-strike approach and felt like I had enough power to place wherever I wanted to, which I did. I tried making it simple for myself as best I could.”
For the season, Mills only had nine strikeouts and drew 18 walks.
He will get to experience playing at the next level after signing with Galveston College.
DEFENSE
A catcher for the past four seasons, Johnson had a .978 fielding percentage with three errors, 129 putouts and threw out eight runners, seven in District 25-4A play.
“Whenever there was an opportunity to catch a bullpen, whether in practice or out of it, I would get a pitcher just to go out there and keep working,” Johnson said. “So I mostly just continued to frame and block pitches as well as trying to fine-tune other things.”
He also tried to get to know his pitchers better.
“Most of the pitchers pitched well this season, so it wasn’t a hard season for me, and as the season went on, we grew a connection which helped us click on all cylinders and just made it easier for me,” the junior said. “But if there was a tricky pitcher on the staff, it had to be Blake Mann, who had a side arm angle which made it tricky, especially with his change-ups. But the more I caught him, it obviously improved. I picked up on his movements, which again got better by working at it.”
Playing select ball this summer, Johnson is hoping to catch someone’s eye to play at the collegiate level.
NEWCOMER
In his first season on varsity, Lange made an impression, averaging .286 in 73 at-bats with 18 RBIs and two doubles in a competitive District 24-6A.
“I liked the competition level and enjoyed the fact that every game meant something,” Lange said. “We tried hard to win every game possible that we could.”
A starter all season, Lange played right field at the beginning until switching to first base in the middle of district play.
“This season, it felt like I did a lot more than what I thought I could do,” the sophomore said. “Doing the job was quite important.”
PITCHER
Nail and Munson were co-pitchers of the year. Both will continue to play at the next level.
Nail finishing what he started as a youth was important, especially after playing with some of the same guys for the past few years.
“It’s been awesome. We’ve been playing together since we were seven years old on select teams and Little League, so I mean, it’s just been something great for me,” Nail said. “I just tried working hard and never making any excuses. As long as I threw strikes, that’s what it was all about for me.”
For his final year, Nail was 8-2 with a 1.16 ERA in 72 1/3 innings. He had 102 strikeouts and held opponents to .178.
Nail will play at Angelina Junior College.
Munson also cherished his final year with some of his best friends on the Panthers team.
“It was a good season overall, and I got to live out one more year with one of my friends with just making memories which will last a lifetime,” Munson said.
He finished 9-1 with a 1.70 ERA, striking out 102 and allowed 38 hits over 66 innings. Opponents averaged .153 against Munson.
“I knew my teammates and coaches had my back, but also the pitch calling was fantastic, and my curveball was on this year,” Munson said. “I felt like I was relaxed all season mainly because just playing with my friends just let me be at ease and have a good time.”
He certainly has come a long way since his freshman year.
“I am walking away being very confident, especially after a freshman year where I got an inning on varsity to secure a win against Van Vleck,” he said. “During those times, I was very shy, and I didn’t know how I was going to do. But I just knew I had it in me to see it through.”
Munson will play at the University of St. Thomas.
UTILITY
Reynolds played everywhere this season, but that did not affect his batting.
He averaged .397 with 31 hits, 37 runs, six doubles, six triples, four home runs and 15 RBIs. He slugged .782, had a .505 on-base percentage and stole 14 bases.
Reynolds also pitched, throwing 41 2/3 innings with a 2.90 ERA. He made six starts with 60 strikeouts with 23 walks, and teams averaged .199 against him.
He will play baseball at Wharton County Junior College.
