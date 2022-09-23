ROSENBERG — Several runners finished with personal-best times in the Needville Invitational at Seabourne Creek Park.
Columbia Lady ’Necks placed fourth in Thursday’s meet with 111 points, followed by Sweeny in sixth with 150 points. The Bulldogs placed sixth with 151 points, followed by Angleton Christian in eighth with 197, West Columbia scored 262 points for ninth place and Brazosport placed 11th with 291.
Houston Stratford’s teams swept the Needville meet. The boys tallied 23 points, and the Lady Spartans scored 19. The Needville Blue Jays placed second with 71, followed by Boling with 115, Moulton with 120 and Palacios with 132.
For the girls’ scores, Needville took second with 71 points, followed by Moulton with 101, West Columbia and Van Vleck with 132.
Braylee Schill led the Lady ’Necks with a 14th-place time of 14:33.85, followed by Lela Erwin’s time of 12:10.47 for 21st place and Emma Dupont’s personal-best time of 15:14.71 for a 22nd-place finish.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady ’Necks were McKenzie Whipple (26th, 15:42.44), Laysa Stanford (40th, 17:08.50) and Allesi Garza (61st, personal-best time of 19:16.33).
Ariana Thompson led the Lady Bulldogs with a personal-best time of 14:53.80, which was good enough for 16th place.
Several Lady Dogs finished with personal-best times, including Symphony Hysten, who crossed the finish line in 16:24.75 for 33rd and Esmerelda Flores-Hernandez in 16:28.15. Adriana Zapata (44th, 17:36.05) and Leila Peveto (58th, personal-best time of 18:37.25) rounded out the scoring for Sweeny.
Brazosport’s Megan Ferrell placed fifth in Thursday’s meet with a time of 13:22. Also running for the Lady Exporters were Joselyn Valdez (50th, 18:14.83), Samantha Kaale (19:54.50), Mercedes Mitchell (20:18.65) and Emily Gomez (22:10.66).
Angleton Christian competed Thursday but did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
Olivia Fine placed 30th with a time of 16:02.73, Elizabeth Fine took 41st in 17:11.20 and Emily Kraft turned in a mark of 19:28.41.
Daniel Maus led the Roughnecks with a registered time of 20:53.65 for a 46th-place finish. Reuben Bishop followed with a personal-best time of 20:55.39 to take 48th, and Roman Garza, Gavin Sills, Connor Gotcher and Kingston Stanford each finished with personal-best times.
Garza finished in 21:48.06; Sills crossed the line in 22:06.95; Gotcher’s time was 22:42.40; and Stanford finished in 23:55.46.
William Bashaw was the top runner for Sweeny. He turned in a personal-best time of 18:58.88 for 17th place. Following Bashaw was Joshua Thomas with a 24th-place time of 19:43.59; Zach Liserio had a personal-best finish of 20:01.87 for 30th place, Miguel Garza’s time of 20:29.90 was a personal-best that landed him in 38th place and Thomas Paniagua rounded out the Bulldogs’ scoring with a personal-best mark of 21:02.83.
Also competing for Sweeny was Payton Aucoin (22:06.92).
Leonardo Marin led the Exporters with a personal-best time of 20:17.14 to take 35th place, followed by another personal-best mark from Dante Tobias in 20:52.19.
Also running for the Ships were Jayden Carrizales (23:43.32), Brandon Espinosa (25:10.17) and Jourden Garcia (31:23.32).
Joel Lovell’s time of 18:55.34 paced the Warriors, the 16th-best time in the boys’ meet. Raylan Bosquez turned in a personal-best time of 19:44.48, Braden Schill took 49th place in 20:55.89 and Alden Monteleargre had a personal-best mark of 21:45.33. Caleb Mumper rounded out the Warriors’ scoring in 22:11.63.
