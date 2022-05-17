LAKE JACKSON
There is no better way to finish a comeback than on your home course.
The Wilderness Golf team entered Day 3 of the Brazos Cup trailing 7 to 5, but eight of 12 golfers won their singles matches to give the Lake Jackson course a thrilling 13-11 victory over Freeport Municipal on a beautiful Sunday evening.
“It means a lot,” The Wilderness Club captain Dave Paukner said. “We have so much respect for them and Brian (Dybala). They are such a class act.”
The win marks the second time in the series The Wilderness has won in three consecutive years of playing the Brazos Cup. 2020 was canceled because of COVID-19.
The team also won three consecutive times from 2012-14.
The cup is part of a golfing series between The Wilderness Golf Course against the Freeport Municipal Golf Course. It dates to 1995 when players from the now-defunct Riverside County Club took on those from Freeport. The Wilderness joined the fray in 2005 after Riverside withdrew.
The Wilderness leads the all-time series, 14-13.
“They are a tough team, all the way down the line,” Paukner said. “This is probably the best team they have put out, but I think this is also one of our strongest teams.”
Both Paukner and Freeport Municipal captain Brian Dybala talked about Freeport having an early advantage in the tournament, with the coastal course hosting the first two days.
Thanks to a surge on the back nine, Freeport won Day 1, 3.5 to 2.5. The team won matches in two of the final three groups and still grabbed a half-point in the match Freeport did not win.
“It was tough,” Paukner said. “We made the turn on the first day, and we were up in four matches. Somewhere on the back nine, it flipped. My lead group was 3 up at the turn, and they ended up losing.
“I don’t know if it filtered back to the other guys or not, but we stumbled a little bit.”
The Wilderness’ fifth group, Bryan Rodgers and Jacob Villarreal, salvaged Day 1 for the team when they halved their round against Freeport’s Travis Hawk and Jorge Lerma. Rodgers, who was without his son, Dean, through the first two days, was paired with Mike Crutcher on Day 2, and the pair grabbed a half-point with Freeport’s duo of John Davis and Wendell Alford.
“Saturday, I was comfortable going in, and things just didn’t go right,” Paukner said. “They played well over on their home course. Guys were making putts everywhere, and it — I wouldn’t say it rattled our guys, but it sunk their sails a little bit because they thought they were going to win a hole, and then someone sinks a 20- to 30-foot hole on them.
“It was a battle.”
Freeport went up, 7 to 5, after winning Day 2 by the same score as Day 1, 3.5 to 2.5. Freeport’s final two groups, Steve Bedford and Mason Mitchell and Brent Scannell and Lerma, grabbed 1-up victories to help Freeport go into Day 3 with the lead.
Being two points down was not insurmountable, but it made Paukner concerned.
“I was a little worried coming into today,” Paukner said. “I put what I thought were my best six groups, and five of the six came through, which was big. Usually, you don’t see that.”
Having Dean Rodgers back was a shot in the arm for The Wilderness. Rodgers got on a roll early and rode that hot start to a 7-6 win over Scannell on Sunday.
“He came through today,” Paukner said. “He won his first three or four holes and just turned it on from there.”
Rookie Matthew Hagen was named The Wilderness’ MVP. He didn’t let the nerves of his first Brazos Cup match get to him Friday when he and last year’s MVP, Zane Lezak, beat Freeport’s Scannell and Coy Mitchell, 4-3.
Lezak and Hagen teamed up again Saturday, but Hagen struggled in a loss to Scannell and Lerma, allowing the Freeport group to go 1 up.
The rookie, however, rebounded Sunday by beating Davis, 3-2.
“Mike also struggled on Saturday, and both came through like troopers today in our last match, the anchor match,” Paukner said. “It came down to them.”
Crutcher and Hagen were paired in the final match, with the score tied at 11, but both finished off Freeport’s Alford and Hagen to break the tie.
“It was good to see the youngsters come through,” Paukner said. “He was down on himself yesterday …
“I would probably say Matt is our MVP. He played wonderfully in the alternate shot Friday, struggled Saturday, and could have gotten down on himself today, but he came through.”
