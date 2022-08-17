CLUTE — A week before Friday night lights occupy fans’ time for the next two and a half months — possibly longer — the Brazoswood Football Booster Club is giving fans a chance to hang out with their favorite players.
The club is hosting its inaugural Meet the Bucs event from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Slade Field.
“It is going to be about introducing the football players, coaches, staff, the drill team will perform, the drum line is going to be there and the cheerleaders will perform,” club president Mike Scott said. “We are trying to promote B’wood football.”
The night includes activities for kids, a chance to run through the tunnel with players, food and merchandise.
“The varsity players will be at the elementary and middle schools that Friday, opening car doors like they did last year and helping get kids out of cars,” Scott said. “They will then pass out stickers for the event that night.”
Plates of food will be available for $12, and kids will receive a wristband to run through the tunnel, mimicking pregame festivities with smoke and players running through it.
Dads of freshmen football players will cook the meals, Scott said, and the concession stand will be open for fans to purchase drinks and candy.
“They (kids) can buy wristbands for $5 and move around at all of those stations. There will be a table for varsity players to also sign autographs,” Scott said.
The Football Booster Club will also have its trailer set up with Brazoswood fall merchandise for fans to buy.
Fans can park at the lot off Dixie Drive and the lot by the field house. Gates will open around 6:15 p.m. Lawn chairs, and tents are welcome. Admission is free unless fans want to buy a wristband or food.
If there is rain in the forecast, the event will be moved to the Performance Gym behind Brazoswood High School, Scott said.
“We will be introducing some board members and whatever principals and staff — Danny Massey will introduce those folks,” Scott said. “Other than introducing the coaching staff and players, feeding people, letting kids move station to station and selling merchandise, it’s pretty much about hanging out.”
Follow the Brazoswood Football Booster Club Facebook page for updates.
