FREEPORT — For all of the scoring Brazoswood has done this season, there haven’t been any touchdowns from the special teams unit.
That changed Friday night, and it gave the Bucs the extra juice they needed to pull away from Clear Brook and improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2006.
Senior Kade Bengtson’s kickoff return for a touchdown pushed the Bucs to a two-score lead, and the Wolverines never got closer than 14 points after briefly holding a first-quarter advantage as the Bucs improved to 2-0 in District 24-6A play with a 48-27 victory at Hopper Field.
“They had all the momentum, kind of like last week, but we kept preaching, ‘Play the next play and you never know,’” Brazoswood head coach Joe Dale Cary said. “Kade is an athlete, a playmaker and loves the ball in his hands. He got a few blocks and did a great job following his blocks to the edge to put us up a few scores.”
Following a Bucs’ score to make it 21-10 with 7:56 left, the Wolverines stuck around when Brook running back Jaylon Richardson busted through the line and bolted past the Brazoswood defense with a 69-yard touchdown run to pull within 21-17 with 6:23 left in the first half.
Jose Trevino’s 2-yard dive into the end zone capped off a 13-play, 70-yard drive. However, the Wolverines didn’t back down, ending an 11-play march with kicker Damian Chacon’s 35-yard field goal to pull within 27-20 with four seconds left in the first half.
Then Bengtson’s play turned the tide.
The senior took the bouncing ball around the 20-yard line, came across the field and turned on the jets to beat Clear Brook for the touchdown and put Brazoswood up 34-20 at the half.
By then, the Bucs had scored in all three phases of the game. Croix Rivera’s pick-six on the second play from scrimmage was the game’s first score.
“It’s crazy. You should appreciate winning and don’t ever take winning for granted,” Cary said. “We are 6-0, 2-0 in district and we put ourselves in a good spot. And yeah, we scored on all three phases of the game, but we still have not put our best game together.
“It is about preparation and putting a complete week together starting Monday morning in the weight room or the film room and doing everything right. We have not done that yet, but maybe this is the week.”
Rivera, the cornerback-turned-linebacker, jumped Clear Brook quarterback Jesse Shelton’s pass to the flat and returned it 22 yards to the house for a 7-0 Bucs lead.
“He is our best defender and just a great player. He has a great nose for the ball,” Cary said. “If he doesn’t make the play, he does things that create opportunities for his teammates. He is unselfish and knows he has to do his job that creates big plays for his teammates.
“I’m glad we moved him.”
The Wolverines rebounded on their next drive with an eight-play, 32 yards to settle for Chacon’s 30-yard field goal to make it 7-3 Bucs.
The Bucs punted on their next two offensive possessions. The Wolverines capitalized as Shelton converted on third and 7 with a gain of 23. Richardson took care of the rest with a 23-yard run that included a cutback and three broken tackles to hand Brazoswood a 10-7 deficit with 1:22 left in the opening quarter.
The Bucs got the offense going behind quarterback Isaac Ponce’s legs. Ponce ran four times on the Bucs’ six-play drive, culminating with the senior following his blocks to put the ball into the end zone with a 12-yard score. Sam Garcia’s kick made it 14-10 with three seconds remaining in the opening period.
Brazoswood jumped out to a two-score lead after Brook punted on its opening drive of the second quarter.
Ponce opened the drive with a 16-yard run, and the quarterback connected with Anthony Trevino to gain 22 on third and 15 to get down to the Wolverine’s 36-yard line. Jose Trevino ran for 6, and Ponce hit Cole Hagan on a perfect throw in man-to-man coverage for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
The PAT made it 21-10 with 7:56 left in the first half before Bengtson ended the half with his return.
With the Bucs leading 34-20 entering the second half, Brazoswood punted on its first possession and pinned Clear Brook inside its 20-yard line. Three plays later, Rivera’s pressure on a first-and-25 blitz forced Shelton to get rid of it, and Jayden Blackmon turned around in coverage just in time for the interception at Clear Brook’s 21-yard line.
The Bucs had forced an interception and two punts in the third quarter to allow the defense to extend the lead.
“The defense has found a way to bow their neck, kind of the old bend-but-don’t-break philosophy,” Cary said. “They (Brook) had some big plays, they converted some third downs and moved the chains, but it seemed like our defense, when you get down here, held them to a couple of field goals and created a turnover.
“They find ways to make a stop.”
Four plays later, Ponce bolted down the sideline to the 2-yard line. One play later, Brazoswood went up 41-20 when a lineman jumped on a fumble in the end zone with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
Brook’s final score followed a Ponce fumble deep in Wolverines’ territory. Shelton hit Christian Wright for a 24-yard touchdown pass when Wright’s slow-go route got him wide open to close the gap to 41-27.
Brazoswood answered with a seven-play, 59-yard drive, highlighted by Ponce’s underthrown pass snatched by Hagan along the sideline for a 29-yard reception. Two plays later, the Bucs punched it up, and Garcia’s boot made it 48-27 with 6:50 remaining in regulation.
The Bucs will travel next Friday to Clear Springs.
“It’s huge,” Cary said. “No. 1, it is the next game and the biggest one of the year. They are arguably the best team in the district. … No question, the best team we will face all year.
“We are going to have to be firing on all cylinders, we are going to have to have the best week we’ve had, we are going to have to take care of the ball and we are going to have to do everything right.”
