FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD Sep 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ThursdayAlief Taylor 37, Alvin 20FridayBrazoswood 42, Clear Creek 21Angleton 48, Magnolia 37Bay City 7, Brazosport 0Boling 46, Danbury 6Sealy 48, Columbia 18Wharton 48, Sweeny 14Pearland Dawson 64, Alief Hastings 0Shadow Creek 24, Pearland 20Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scoreboard Magnolia Hydrography Football Danbury Bay City Pearland Boling Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEngulfed in flames: Apartment fire displaces residents overnightMichael Dwayne JonesTwo students in custody after reported threatsSidney P. Damian Sr.Toddler dies in Brazos RiverRoxanne “Roxy” “Lil Momma” MeuthVisitors band together to observe hummingbird migrationDeborah Renee “Debs” WilhelmDorothy Smart Wood MorganCharles Arthur Biggs Sr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (2)MICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 8, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News County housing market stays strong Oldham lobbies in DC against offshore tournament Ousted UTMB president 'ticked,' awaits explanation Yesteryears September 24, 2022 Brain Camp Kicks Off 11th Year Oct. 3 with Version 6 Police Beat 09-24-22 FOR plans fantasy cruise fundraiser Retirement Of Your Old Tattered Flag (copy) Online Poll What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? You voted: What to teach has become too political School security is too lax Pay isn’t enough for the responsibilities Dealing with parents/unruly students Lack of respect from both the community and elected officials Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads invitation to bidders Contracted Proposal Request for Cause No. Accepting Bids-Water Request for Auction Siren Consultant services for student c:119.08,P:119.25,R:119.25,P: Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.