Thursday

Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20

Friday

Brazoswood 42, Clear Creek 21

Angleton 48, Magnolia 37

Bay City 7, Brazosport 0

Boling 46, Danbury 6

Sealy 48, Columbia 18

Wharton 48, Sweeny 14

Pearland Dawson 64, Alief Hastings 0

Shadow Creek 24, Pearland 20

Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.