B razosport ISD athletics strive to have everyone across the district on the same team.
Since the start of the 2022-23 school year, the district has implemented a curriculum geared to character development among its student-athletes of all levels, coaches, faculty members and families hearing the same message every week during a 36-week season.
“Every athletic program has already been doing some kind of character development; that’s just natural in sports,” said Richard Sincere, Brazosport High School’s athletic character coach. “But we wanted to implement something across the board that will be consistent from seventh grade to 12th grade with all five schools that have athletics.”
The district has implemented 2Words Character Development, a video-based curriculum for coaches and athletes across all sports. The program was founded by Stephen Mackey, who has spent more than a decade as a motivational speaker to help athletes and coaches find a connection between sports and life.
The multiseason 2Words curriculum is spread throughout 1,200 schools nationwide. An eight- to 10-minute video lesson and quotes are provided weekly, but coaches can refer to previous seasons. Each video includes a written lesson containing sections for coaches, captains on teams, athletes and parents/guardians. The athletes’ family members can also get involved through the parent portal, which Brazosport ISD has set up through Google Classroom.
“Each week has four separate components for those four particular individuals in it,” Sincere said. “It’s awesome and a phenomenal program. It makes it easier to structure and plan, and you can get as creative as you want with how you present it to the athletes.”
The program was introduced to Brazosport ISD in May, shortly after district athletics director Jay Zeller arrived. The schools that use the program include Brazosport and Brazoswood high schools and Clute, Freeport and Lake Jackson intermediate schools.
“Now we have something clear-cut consistent across the board that all of our athletes will be hearing,” Sincere said. “It will bring unity to the athletic department. We are all doing the same thing, speaking the same lingo regarding character development.”
Every program is on the same week at the same time. Each season is 36 weeks long, divided into two 18-week sessions.
Athletes like Christian Scharrer has been able to translate what he hears onto the field.
Scharrer, the Exporters’ defensive end, has a career-high in tackles with 89 and tied a career-high in tackles for a loss with seven. He also has one sack, and eight quarterback hurries as a crucial member of a much-improved Ships defense this season.
“Some videos hit a little closer to home,” Christian Scharrer said. “When he’s (Mackey) talking, you can see it in some of the guys’ faces because he talks about problems that we deal with, too. Like today, he talked about good luck and hard work and how the little things — like putting in extra work in the weight room and practice — can help win games.
“Some guys don’t do those little things, and some guys do; it makes a big difference on the team. What he says is impactful.”
Listening to Mackey talk about “being great” struck a chord for the senior.
“When I see somebody putting up some weight, I’m going to put up a little bit more weight; when I see somebody staying after, you know what, I think I’m going to get some work in tonight. I’m going to run and do some extra work,” Scharrer said. “That was important to me, to put in that extra work to be greater, to be better than the person next to you and to compete. I liked that.”
Coaches can get creative with how they present the content.
Kim Blank, Lady Bucs soccer coach and one of the school’s two athletic character coaches, takes full advantage of the 2Words content. Her players share what a quote for a given week means to them in front of their teammates.
“What Monday looks like for us is we go to the field house, and we use the whole athletic period for 2Words,” Blank said. “... I have seen the growth from that with their buy-in and how they can relate it not just to soccer but to all aspects of their lives.
“I think it is a huge growth that kids can look outside just athletics and find out how they can use it for the rest of their lives.”
Another creative example was the week that featured “sacrifice required.” Blank had her student-athletes write letters to their parents thanking them for everything they sacrificed to allow them to play soccer or any other sports they might be involved with.
The 2Words also hit a different tone for Blank, whose three children are in Brazoswood’s athletics.
“I have a football player, a volleyball and basketball player and a soccer player, and they are all hearing the same things throughout each sport,” she said. “As a parent, I have loved it because those are good conversations that we can have, the kids hear the same things and we can talk about the same things together.
“It helps build character, and I think it is awesome as a parent to see that aspect of it.”
Brazoswood High School has taken the 2Words initiative to another level.
Twice a month, Blank and athletic character coach Zeke Wintjen conduct a leadership meeting with senior student-athletes chosen as captains for their respective sports. The two also have a combined junior and sophomore meeting once a month and hope to have a freshmen leadership meeting in the future.
“Everybody focuses on senior leadership, but we want to develop those servant leaders ... early so next year, they already have them, and it helps them grow,” Wintjen said. “The main focus of the character education leadership aspect was to get tremendous momentum going with the 2Words.”
For the first senior leadership meeting this month, the seniors created banners and good luck messages for Giovani Diaz and Diego Moya. Both competed at the UIL state meet a couple of days later. Student-athletes also made thank-you cards to veterans in light of Veteran’s Day.
The program also impacts schools that do not have athletics. Brazoswood seniors Reagan Blank, Jake Basham and Cici Jefferson visited Rasco Middle School to talk to students about accountability.
Student-athletes are also supporting each other. The Brazoswood volleyball team made goodie bags for the Bucs football squad, and the B’wood water polo team received plenty of support throughout their journey to the state tournament.
In Freeport, Freeport Intermediate and Brazosport High School students have taken the opportunity to express themselves or share what two words in a given week have meant to them.
The 2Words program has helped unite a diverse district throughout the Brazosport area for one cause — to help grow as human beings.
“We are seeing a tremendous buy-in from all of the coaches throughout the district to open up and provide those enrichment opportunities and open up from a personal standpoint on the importance of the character and what they are hearing,” Wintjen said. “The cool thing about it is it brings consistency, and I think the intermediate school kids respect the fact that that senior varsity athlete is hearing the same thing they’re hearing. It’s not watered down for them, and I think they respect that opportunity.
“The mission is to prepare these kids to be future ready … When they are done with their educational experience, we want them to achieve the academic skill set, achievement, the behavior, the character, the leadership and the competitive skill set to go do whatever they want to do. That’s the big picture.”
